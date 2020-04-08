If the Democratic Party was a soap opera, it would be called, “As the Candidate Turns.” Let’s recap the recent episodes. Bernie Sanders was so far ahead in all of the polls in February, the DNC ended the month by compelling Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar to drop out. This consolidated the moderate lane to help Joe Biden take the lead in one day.

But Biden started showing signs of “campaign fatigue,” as they called it, shortly after Super Tuesday. His odd exchange in Michigan with “union guy” Jerry Wayne pushed the DNC to start looking at other options. The coronavirus crisis allowed one non-candidate to emerge. But less than two weeks after Cuomo started being portrayed as a hero and a possible nominee, word out of New York showed he had plenty of baggage of his own.

With options running out, the soap opera twist has been set. Out of nowhere, California Governor Gavin Newsom is suddenly the golden boy. He trended on Twitter under “President Newsom” with loads of stories saying he has handled the coronavirus crisis better than anyone, which the numbers allegedly show. He must be the nominee, right?

No. Probably not. Newsom has his own baggage, albeit different. Unlike Cuomo who would have trouble convincing the far-left that he’s not a greedy capitalist in socialist clothing, Newsom is an actual socialist. He is extremely popular in California, which means he wouldn’t be popular in much of the rest of the country. San Francisco is notorious for being exactly what Republicans and many Independents despise and Newsom was the Mayor for a while. Campaigning against him would be easier than campaigning against Sanders.

Crossing fingers. If "President Newsom" gets inserted as the nominee, it would be glorious for the Trump campaign. As far as "triggering," the only thing that would be triggered would be champagne bottles popping in celebration of a failed governor becoming a mediocre candidate. https://t.co/NNxPz6r6Xf — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 8, 2020

The left is so desperate for a viable presidential candidate that they’re willing to throw anyone against the wall to see if they stick. The bar is low: Not a socialist, not senile, and not completely unlikable. With Gavin Newsom, at least he’s not senile.

