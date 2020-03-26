Following the South Carolina primary victory, sources close to and within the Democratic National Committee told NOQ Report the power brokers behind the Democratic Establishment were working on getting the “moderate” candidates other than Joe Biden to drop out before Super Tuesday. Our editor (wisely?) chose not to run the story because we could not get anyone on the record and anonymous sources are generally anathema for news outlets that rely on incontrovertible facts. We don’t want to be CNN or the NY Times, after all.

This time, the same two sources have independently confirmed, albeit anonymously this time as well, that there is serious talk about how to replace Biden with Andrew Cuomo ahead of the convention, or possibly during the convention itself. How will they accomplish this? By getting Biden to drop out and free his delegates, then endorsing the New York Governor as his chosen replacement.

We’ve reached out to both the Biden campaign and the Governor’s office for comment, but thus far neither has confirmed nor denied the report.

Cuomo’s popularity is rising among Democrats as his state is ravaged by the Wuhan Coronavirus. Twitter “political fan fiction” has been popping up for a couple of days about the possibility, especially following interviews earlier this week in which the former Vice President seemed ill-prepared for a general election campaign.

Betting markets are already starting to show Cuomo ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders and non-candidate Hillary Clinton as the second most likely nominee. Campaigns and other political groups have been known to prompt betting for their preferred outcome in order to drive up odds and generate buzz as a result. It seems to be working as Cuomo has gone from less than 1% last week to as high as 14% in some markets.

At this stage, these can only be called rumors. Our sources are trustworthy, but until there’s actual momentum and real buzz about the alleged move, it must remain classified as pure speculation. Nevertheless, we’re seeing more attention paid to Cuomo in recent days by mainstream media. While not speculating about the actual election, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow started calling Cuomo the “President of the coronavirus response” while also calling for President Trump’s coronavirus press conferences to not be covered.

Is this really a possibility? Yes. The DNC has been changing rules on the fly to try to eliminate some candidates like Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard while promoting Mike Bloomberg, then Biden. They’ve since been very dismissive of Sanders after spending weeks being antagonistic towards his campaign. But as questions mount regarding Biden’s fitness for the campaign, let alone the office, the DNC seems to be looking at all of their options.

It won’t help Biden’s case that a former staffer has accused him of sexual assault.

Woman Accuses Joe Biden Of Sexual Assault On Wednesday morning, journalist and podcaster Katie Harper released an audio clip of an interview with Tara Reade, a former staff assistant to Joe Biden, in which Reade claims that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. The story begins with Reade being instructed to rush a gym bag to Biden. Upon reaching then-Senator Biden with the bag, Reade claims that he greeted her by name, and proceeded to sexually assault her in a “side area.” “We were alone, and it was the strangest thing. There was no, like, exchange really, he just had me up against the wall,” Reade claims.

The time will likely come for conservatives to attack Joe Biden in the general election, but let’s keep that powder dry. He doesn’t have the nomination yet, so turning our attention towards Andrew Cuomo may behoove us in the long run.

