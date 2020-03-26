The daily coronavirus briefings by President Trump have been a ratings hit as millions of Americans tune in to hear the latest news about the crisis. But some networks, most notable CNN and MSNBC, are considering an end to the coverage. Why would they stop covering something their viewers clearly want to see? Because it doesn’t match their agenda.

Since the briefings began, the President’s approval ratings have been skyrocketing. The more people hear from the White House, the more likely they are to trust the administration during this time of turmoil across the nation. But mainstream media outlets have been targeted by the President and some members of his staff, prompting them to claim they don’t want to broadcast “lies” or “misinformation.”

Meanwhile, anchors and hosts on anti-Trump networks have been actively calling for their networks to stop covering the briefings at all. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow has gone so far as endorsing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefings instead, claiming he’s the “president of the coronavirus response” instead of President Trump.

It’s more than just the attacks from the President or the networks’ perception that his administration is lying. They are looking to November and realizing the more they cover the President, the easier it will be for him to secure trust among voters. If they choose to stop covering the briefings, and it’s becoming increasingly likely they will, we must draw the conclusion that they’re doing so to harm the President’s reelection chances. As the President’s son, Eric, noted on Twitter, “Journalism is dead.”

NBC, CNN and others say they will likely stop broadcasting @realDonaldTrump virus briefings. This is truly sick in the time of national emergency and once again tells you everything you need to know about the #MSM. #JournalismIsDead — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 26, 2020

Americans aren’t tuning in by the millions because they find the coronavirus briefings entertaining. They want to know what’s happening with the virus and what the federal government plans to do to address both the disease and the economic turmoil it’s creating. People are panicking. The want to hear from the Commander-in-Chief.

It’s despicable that “news” networks would put their political agendas over the will of the people or the needs of this nation. But that’s exactly what they’re doing if they stop covering the coronavirus briefings. As Eric Trump says, journalism is dead.

