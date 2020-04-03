If former Vice President Joe Biden continues to fail at winning the confidence of Democrats in general and the DNC in particular, it seems increasingly likely they will make a move at or before the Democratic National Convention to replace him with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. That’s fine for many Republicans who see Cuomo as a weak leader who is even more unpopular than Biden to many in the progressive base.

But those who have actually had to live through his policies over the years are starting to speak out, including lifelong Democrats like Sean Petty and Kelley Cabrera. Both are nurses in New York City and are facing the hardships we’ve all been hearing about. The video above by far-left Democracy Now! calls out Cuomo for his failed policies. They see the problem of a drastically reduced capacity and blame their Governor directly for it.

“I would call Governor Cuomo probably the single most important person in terms of the drive to close down hospital beds in this state over the last 20 years,” Petty said. “In New York state, we have gone from 73,000 beds to 53,000 beds from the year 2000 to the present time. So, specifically because of policies that Governor Cuomo has pursued, we are now 20,000 beds behind where we need to be in terms of trying to scale up our capacity to these unprecedented levels.”

What makes it worse for Democrats who support Cuomo is that his policies weren’t driven by progressive pet projects, but good ol’ fashioned capitalism in the healthcare system. Empty beds establish a cost without generating revenues, so Cuomo’s partnership with pharmaceutical companies and medical conglomerates was the driving force behind his sustained push to reduce hospital capacities.

He’s also getting called out for hoarding ventilators even though hospitals are calling for them. They are currently experiencing a shortage, but the Governor said he’s holding them for the “apex” before deploying them.

This makes zero sense.

Even an AOC voter can figure out that Andrew Cuomo lied about ventilators to score political points.

Watch Cuomo explain how he has thousands of stockpile ventilators that he's won't use after he blamed Trump for not helping him.

pic.twitter.com/opFoqzonSw — God bless America 🇺🇸 (@AmericanTravelR) March 30, 2020

While Cuomo’s claiming ventilators aren’t needed right now, word from the ground at hospitals throughout New York are claiming otherwise.

“The biggest issue right now is space, lack of equipment, lack of ventilators, but we’re trying to… we know that the surge is going to happen,” said Cabrera. “All we’re trying to do is best prepare for it and unfortunately it’s making us make some really hard decisions.

Outside of New York, Andrew Cuomo is being propped up as a hero by the left. But those on the ground at hospitals in NY City, including Democrats, realize their coronavirus problems should be directly blamed on the Governor.

