“Vodka and saunas” was the famous line of President Alexandr Lukashenko of Belarus when he announced that his government would be taking no draconian measures to combat COVID-19. Belarus would go on to complete its hockey season and continue its soccer season as well. This stands in sharp contrast to the draconian measures advocated by Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, and the Imperial College.

A scathing hit piece which was published by the Associated Press made the rounds on April 2nd where President Lukashenko was quoted calling the panic “psychosis” and insisting that unemployment would kill more people. In simpler terms, the cure is worse than the disease. President Lukashenko is quoted calling the panic “mass hysteria” before donning a helmet to play hockey in a crowded arena on March 28th. Between March 28th and April 2nd, the date of publish, the Associated Press reported four total deaths in Belarus from COVID-19.

The media would go on to pan President Lukashenko calling his decision a death sentence for his people. Almost a week has passed since this viral story. What in Belarus has changed since April 2nd?

For starters, let’s take a look at Belarus as a nation. Belarus is just above Ukraine and west of Russia. It’s population is around 9.5 million people, around the population of Michigan. It’s a poorer and more agrarian country, and its perhaps Russia’s favorite ally.

The total death toll in the nation that still has all of its major sporting events going on stands at 13 as of April 7th. In five days, only, nine deaths were added relating to COVID-19. But here’s the kicker, they’ve not added any deaths since April 5th as Russian media reports thirteen deaths as of April 6th.

The latest information according to Belorussian state media is as follows:

No new coronavirus deaths were reported in Belarus on 6 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry. As of 7 April, 794 people remain in hospital. Most of them have mild or moderate symptoms; 31 patients are mechanically ventilated. Fifty-four people have recovered after receiving treatment. All in all, 426 patients who received treatment or were under medical surveillance were discharged from hospital over the past two days.

What has yet to be verified by NOQ Report is whether the numbers are hopeful because of the use of hydroxychloroquine with zinc. Contrast this with Michigan who has enacted draconian measures and whose governor initially took a combative stance against hydroxychloroquine (because President Trump touted it). In adding to a broader prospective to the pandemic, Belarus announced a 9% drop in Q1 flu deaths from 2019 to 2020.

Americans are told we are saving lives by staying indoors, but Belarus is continuing business as usual, to the disdain of the media. This discredits the soteriological claims by our governments. The entire goal of flattening the curve started out as a means to prevent our medical system from being overrun. That has not been the case in America, and Belarus does not seem overrun with 31 patients needing ventilators. Now the goal is to slow the spread. But Belarus, whether purposefully or not, has chosen herd immunity, the tried and true method.

The trend does not seem to be going in the direction of Michigan. Instead Belarus is thus far proving that the panic is indeed “mass psychosis.”

