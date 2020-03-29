As nearby states and even the federal government consider measures to prevent the massive outbreak of the coronavirus in New York from spreading, Governor Andrew Cuomo is upset. He’s questioning the legality of some moves and potential moves, including Rhode Island’s attempt to force quarantines on anyone visiting from the Empire State. He’s right to do so.

For transparency, we believe the policies past and present enacted by Cuomo, the New York state government, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been complete and total failures. There are many reasons for New York having more coronavirus cases than anyone else by far, but the two progressive leaders in the state share the lion’s share of the blame. But two wrongs don’t make a right, and the authoritarian measures being proposed to isolate the state are wrong. They are unAmerican. They would not be effective at reducing the spread.

Moreover, they represent a drastic shift in sentiment that doesn’t make sense. We’re not talking about isolating a small area or even an entire city in which an outbreak has hit large percentages. We’re talking about a state of 20 million people in which less than 0.3% of the population is confirmed to have been infected.

Yes, the coronavirus can be deadly, especially to the elderly and those who have other health problems. Yes, it is extremely contagious. But isolating an entire state or restricting travel based on residing within nearly 55K square miles of America are not reasons to call in the National Guard and send them door-to-door looking for plagued New Yorkers. President Trump and the CDC issued a travel advisory, which is appropriate. Quarantines are not.

One of the only things that keeps America free is our inherent independence and God-given freedom. It is wrong to impose such measures on other American citizens. Banning travel from other nations is absolutely necessary. Banning free travel of American citizens between states because they may be among the 0.3% infected is something out of a George Orwell novel. We must not let fear rule the day. Authentic, measured caution is in order. But we’re still Americans. We’re still free. As much as I personally dislike Andrew Cuomo as a governor, I cannot help but agree with his stance on this issue.

Governor Cuomo has completely mishandled the coronavirus. His policies are a direct cause of the outbreak in his state. But draconian measures to contain the coronavirus are unAmerican and won’t work. President Trump’s travel advisory is righteous.

