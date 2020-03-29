New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is a fool. That’s not news, of course, as most have come to realize that now. But his foolishness has been front-and-center in the battle against the coronavirus as he encouraged people to party in Chinatown and go about with business as usual as recently as two weeks ago. Now, even CNN is calling him out for it.

.@JakeTapper shows de Blasio clips of his comments in Jan, Feb, & March 13 telling NYers to “go about your lives” & asks if he's partly to blame now.@NYCMayor: "We should not be focusing … on anything looking back on any level of government right now."pic.twitter.com/QuYADROPsR — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 29, 2020

The Mayor’s desire to keep everyone focused on moving forward may be a self-righteous diversion from his nonchalant recommendations of the recent past, but it also highlights his hypocrisy. He has been very critical of President Trump’s past actions and CNN’s Jake Tapper called him out for it. Undaunted, de Blasio continued to criticize and even blame the President before noting that we still shouldn’t look back.

We’ve grown accustomed to bad decisions by Democrats, but Bill de Blasio seems to own the lion’s share when it comes to the coronavirus. Of course he doesn’t want anyone looking back. If they did, they might realize he’s most to blame for NYC’s outbreak.

