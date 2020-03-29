It’s easy to feel like nobody understands what we’re feeling. If the coronavirus has done one thing, it’s to highlight the fears Americans haven’t had to face for a long time, fears that many have never had to face at all. The threats to both our health as individuals and our economy as a nation have millions of Americans greatly concerned. But there’s another risk that’s becoming apparent, albeit one that doesn’t get the press it deserves. When the health threats of the coronavirus have been contained and the economy is on its way to recovery, the threat of authoritarianism rising in America will still be ramping up if we don’t do what it takes to change directions very soon.

The scariest thing about the coronavirus isn't the disease itself. Most can be responsible and stay safe. It's not the economic downturn. Over time we will recover. The scariest thing is authoritarianism at every level of government. Recovery from that is extremely difficult. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 29, 2020

To recap the activities of the mayors/governors of the three largest cities over the last two days: Chicago wants to arrest you for jogging LA wants to monitor your movements via your phone NY has been lying about ventilators in stock people desperately need Big government! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) March 29, 2020

It was both heartening and a little discouraging that the video Glenn Beck put out about the real risk from the coronavirus was so similar to the one we put out regarding the American Conservative Movement. It is heartening to know we’re not alone. It was discouraging to realize there really are so few voices out there speaking out about it. This tells us many people may be unaware as the immediate threats from the coronavirus suck all of the air out of America’s newsrooms. It tells us some people are aware but aren’t concerned enough about it to speak it. It also tells us some are aware and look forward to government mandates coming at us left and right. Here’s our video, which again was not coordinated with Beck or his team despite the clear similarities in messaging.

When the coronavirus is contained and the economy is recovering, the real threat of authoritarianism will rise, and it will be much harder to contain. If we thought the Patriot Act was bad, just wait until the post-coronavirus response.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.