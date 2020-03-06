It struck me as odd that in three chats and two phone conversations this week, all completely unrelated, the same topic came up without my prompting. It was a variation of, “How do the Democrats plan on getting Biden all the way through to the election?” One person flat out asked, “Is he going to be replaced by Hillary?” The funniest was, “Is Biden just a placeholder?”

I didn’t go into details to anyone I spoke to on the topic because I needed to be sure my theory was sound. After further review, I believe it is. Yes, the Democrats are planning to prop him up—sometimes literally—just as they did with Hillary. No, I do not believe he will be replaced by Hillary or that she’s going to be his VP choice despite some well-conceived conspiracy theories from notable conservatives on Twitter. With that said, if she turns out to be the nominee, it only reinforces my theory. Lastly, no, I don’t believe he’s a placeholder. The best way to describe what the Democratic Establishment pictures for Biden if he were to win is to play the role of figurehead.

Some have said that President George W. Bush was very much a figurehead. I didn’t see the movie “Vice” with Christian Bale that chronicled a progressive perspective of Vice President Dick Cheney’s elevated role in the White House, but I know that there’s evidence supporting the notion that at least some of those accusations are accurate. With Biden, it would be much, much worse, not just because he’s a Democrat but because he will be a patsy for the combined forces of the Deep State and the left-leaning side of The Swamp. The Deep State will be running foreign affairs and The Swamp will be guiding domestic policy. Biden’s input will be given to him one way or the other.

One of the best kept secrets in Washington DC is that this is partially the case with every presidency. Some, like Presidents John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, and Donald Trump, have exerted pushback against the cabals and enacted more control than the Deep State and The Swamp would have liked. Others like Lyndon Johnson, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton let the forces behind the scenes carry far too much weight.

Biden, if elected, would be the ultimate pawn for the Deep State and The Swamp. Unelected bureaucrats, lifetime members of the intelligence and military communities, and middlemen hand-selected by technocratic billionaires and corporations will be running the show. All of it. Literally all of it.

The fiefdoms will be distributed accordingly. This would be utterly disastrous for the nation, not just because it would take choice away from the American people but more importantly because there will be no referee at the top with the final word. The same power struggles that have always occurred behind the scenes will turn much more brutal than ever before because it will be like the Wild West with no sheriff keeping anyone in line.

Biden likes to fancy himself a fighter, but from the start it will be made crystal clear that he’s not calling any of the shots. His VP will be chosen for him by the DNC on orders from the oligarchical powers behind them. Every event will be controlled. Every move will be orchestrated. This isn’t going to happen at the convention. It’s happening now. Following his Super Tuesday victories that were only made possible by intervention from The Swamp (with help from the Deep State), they made it unambiguous to him and his campaign that they were now in charge and will be for his foreseeable future.

He’ll play ball. He has to. They have immense sway over him from multiple angles. They aren’t just dangling the nomination in front of him. They’re pushing him from behind with whatever dirt they have on him. Vice Presidents often get their hands dirtier than Presidents by being the necessary degree of separation between ugly activities below and the man at the top. VPs are the plausible deniability presidents often need. On the surface, they seem relatively powerless with minor control over the Senate and a primary role as backup quarterback. But some VPs, such as Cheney and Biden, got their hands much dirtier than others. There’s a reason Biden oversaw Ukraine and other potentially dangerous dealings. He didn’t have the same spotlight on him that President Obama had.

I know what you’re probably thinking. This all sounds like a combination of tinfoil hat conspiracy theories and right-wing propaganda. In some ways, it is both, but that doesn’t take away from the reality that it’s likely very true.

Call me a wingnut if you’d like. Lump me in with Alex Jones if that’s how you justify ridiculing this theory. But ignore it at your own peril. Biden is being groomed as the Deep State’s and Swamp’s propped-up figurehead. He (they) must be stopped.

