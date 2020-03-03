Following Joe Biden’s big win in the South Carolina primary, the Democratic Establishment has gone all-in for the for former Vice President. They are pulling out all stops to prevent Bernie Sanders from getting the nomination. But they’re not the only ones who think Biden is the guy they want in the White House.

The Deep State—the cabal of lifetime intelligence bureaucrats who exert control over U.S. foreign policy—has also put their best people on getting Biden the nomination. Publicly, Biden received endorsements from former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former FBI Director James Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan. This Deep State trifecta tells us everything we need to know about who they believe would serve their interests the best.

I'm proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. Here he is comforting me on 1/4/17 just after my mother passed away. There is no one kinder, more empathetic and caring than @joebiden. He will lead America with the same deep compassion and decency. pic.twitter.com/4IBscj75VN — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) March 2, 2020

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

Joe Biden is one of the most honest, decent, practical, & experienced individuals with whom I have ever worked. If nominated & elected, he is capable of unifying our country & restoring America’s standing around the world. https://t.co/JUtvAfPSLy — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 2, 2020

This is, of course, bad. But it’s probably much worse behind the scenes because the Deep State’s influence is not focused solely on foreign affairs. They have a tremendous network of powerful figures working on their behalf domestically with assets in the media, political party offices, and even Hollywood. Their reach is vast and they’re using as much of it as they can comfortably expose in order to get Biden the nomination.

Their motives are very different from the Democratic Establishment’s, though. Sanders isn’t a candidate they fear will lose to President Trump or harm down-ballot races, as the DNC has asserted. Sanders is similar to President Trump in that he’s averse to military and intelligence intervention around the world. Biden is not. In many ways, Biden is more like President Clinton and President Obama than Hillary Clinton was. He prides himself on being a “man of action” which is exactly who the Deep State wants in the White House. But unlike President Trump, Biden represents someone who can be easily manipulated into pursuing their interventionist agenda.

Biden has often been compared to former Vice President Dick Cheney in that he believes in exerting pressure by any means necessary all across the world. It’s no shock that Cheney, a neoconservative warmonger, would exchange praises with Biden instead of endorsing the America First edicts of President Trump.

The Deep State is as big of a threat to America’s future as the Democrats. When the two get together to back a single candidate, every alarm bell should ring out like klaxons ahead of an imminent attack. Stay frosty, folks.

