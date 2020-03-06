We’ve long predicted former House Freedom Caucus Chair and President Trump’s man in the House Mark Meadows would be Chief of Staff even before he announced his retirement from Congress. Now that the North Carolina primary is done and his friend is in the runoff with a strong lead, it was time for the administration to make this excellent move.

As usual, it was announced through President Trump’s Twitter account.

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will be moved to United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Seriously. We got that prediction wrong, believing he would just fall back to his position as head of the OMB. Mulvaney fell out of favor with the President relatively early in his tenure after replacing John Kelly. Then, he committed the ultimate impeachment faux pas, acknowledging in a press conference that the White House regularly engages in quid pro quo at a time when the House impeachment inquiry was trying to sell quid pro quo as a reason to impeach the President.

Meadows is a staunch conservative who has proven to be mightily adept at navigating the most dangerous waters in Washington DC. He has bucked the system on both sides of the aisle, contributing to the retirement of John Boehner as Speaker of the House with his caucus’ Tea Party sensibilities towards spending.

He enters a White House that needs his stability and keen awareness of the pulse of DC. More importantly, he brings a strong campaign understanding to help position the White House to be in reelection mode ahead of the November elections.

Mark Meadows is a conservative warrior who isn’t afraid to role up his sleeves and make things happen. It’s too early to know for sure, but I predict he will be one of the most solid forces in a White House that could use his political acumen.

