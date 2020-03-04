Marxist Cenk Uygur has quite a resume. He created both The Young Turks and the Justice Democrats. He has debated many conservatives. He’s been helping Bernie Sanders finish 2nd in Democratic nomination races since 2016. Now, he can add something else to his resume: candidate for Congress who received votes.

Official numbers are not finalized yet but it appears that he not only received votes, but may or may not have hit the 5% mark in a race to replace Katie Hill, the former Congresswoman who resigned last year. His fourth place finish means he won’t be in the runoff to see who will fill the seat for the next few months, but considering he was never actually serious about winning the seat, it can be marked as a victory in his own mind.

Now, his focus turns to the national election as his new stated goal in life is to make sure Joe Biden is not the Democratic nominee. On his show last night, he said that Biden is incapable of defeating President Trump, stating Biden is either “near-senile” or fully senile already. He compared Biden to Hillary Clinton, only less capable with a worse record and a lot more lies under his belt.

Considered a long-shot in the crowded field, Uygur endeared himself to voters by saying things they wouldn’t like. It was a strategy similar to his denial of the Armenian Genocide and odd fixation with bestiality: Give people an unpopular opinion, then debate the issue until they realize arguing with him is pointless.

His real focus is on helping Sanders win the nomination and the presidency. To accomplish these goals, he went into meltdown mode, a tried and true way to get him into news reports and therefore at the top of mind.

Far-left congressional candidate Cenk Uygur melts down on his YouTube show, disastrous election numbers roll in Cenk Uygur, a combative progressive YouTube personality, was visibly angered by the lackluster performance of his favored presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), in the Super Tuesday primary elections. His co-hosts also appeared stunned when the disastrous poll results rolled in for his campaign for a California seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a video posted on Twitter from the progressive YouTube show “The Young Turks,” Uygur can be seen tearing up before leaving the show altogether.

The naysayers said he had no chance of getting actual people to vote for him, but Cenk Uygur proved them all wrong. Some people did, indeed, vote for him. It wasn’t much when seen through a mathematical lens, but who needs math when we have feelings?

