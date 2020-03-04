If you’re one of the few who watches CNN or MSNBC, you’ve probably seen psychologists brought on to dissect something President Trump said. The “analyses” have always ended the same way with the master shrinks declaring in their expert, “totally non-partisan” opinion that President Trump is slipping. Some have accused him of early signs of dementia. Most compared his current actions or words to President Reagan’s second term when he allegedly quietly battled Alzheimer’s Disease.

In every case, the “analyses” in question required mental gymnastics and complete suspension of disbelief for anyone to hear the President’s words and come to the conclusion he has lost a step or two upstairs. The reality is this: President Trump is just as mentally fit as he’s been his entire adult life. He is showing no signs of dementia. None. His occasional misspoken words are no different today than they were 20 years ago. Not drinking, smoking, or doing drugs tends to save the necessary brain cells for life at age 70 and beyond.

But I’m not here to take my amateur psychological skills and analyze the President’s speech patterns. I’m wondering how in the world these “journalists” at CNN, MSNBC, and progressive mainstream media rags can claim an inkling of integrity as they completely ignore former Vice President Joe Biden’s unambiguous mental challenges. They’ve been on display almost daily for months. There is absolutely no doubt he isn’t as sharp as he was just a few years ago. But how many experts and psychologists have mainstream media “journalists” rolled out to “analyze” the Democratic frontrunner? Zero. It hasn’t happened. It won’t happen. They can’t find a shrink on this planet who would be willing to go on camera and claim Biden has nothing bad going on in his head. They’d become the laughing stock of their profession.

Many Democrats and their mainstream media proxies aren’t even concerned about whether Joe Biden is mentally fit to be president. They’re only concerned about whether he can hold together an illusion of lucidity through November. Whatever comes after that is secondary; they’ll pick him a nice Vice President to take over when his mental acuity completely collapses while in the White House. As long as someone, anyone, can defeat President Trump, they’re all-in. And unless his intellectual degradation worsens, the person they have in mind is Joe Biden.

Unfortunately for them, there’s this…

This is the man that the DNC corporate overlords have declared has the intellect and stamina to beat @realDonaldTrump in 2020.

Listen to this man.

Listen to him.

This man.

Joe Biden.

These bananas clips are *only* from his 2020 campaign trail.

He is not well.

Democrats are doomed pic.twitter.com/saX9SIWfNy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2020

Mainstream media has spent the last four years trying to convince Americans President Trump’s mind is slowing down. Now that Joe Biden is their new white knight, television shrinks aren’t appearing on CNN or MSNBC anymore. Coincidence?

