Billionaire Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic presidential sweep stakes on Wednesday, endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. He had pinned his hopes and money on Super Tuesday and only garnered American Samoa and a couple of delegates elsewhere.

This leaves only Biden and openly socialist Bernie Sanders as the top contenders in the race to lose to President Trump in November. While Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke has been profane in his obsession with gun confiscation, Bloomberg has always played the long game in trying to run everyone’s life for them.

Bloomberg does have extensive AstroTurf experience in creating mass movements out of thin air, pumping millions and propagandizing for strict control of everyone’s basic human rights. He is also well versed in lying with the language, being sure to avoid using the word control in his efforts to restrict everyone’s liberty.

Time will only tell which of these two control obsessed men will get the nod from Biden in pushing forward with their plans to confiscate every gun.

