In a stunning move—if by stunning you mean totally expected—Mike Bloomberg, after dumping over $500 million of his own money into a campaign that could most charitably be described as sluggish even by Jeb! Bush standards, has suspended his efforts and declared his support for Joe Biden:

BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg is suspending his presidential campaign and endorsing Joe Biden after failing to persuade Democratic voters he was the best choice to defeat Trump https://t.co/SZ843W49Pd — Bloomberg (@business) March 4, 2020

Given the size of Bloomberg’s ego, which seems indirectly proportional to is physical stature, this couldn’t have been an easy decision to make. Plus the temptation to throw good money after bad—especially when you have a chorus of political consultants urging you to spend even more so they can rack up enough commissions to put a down payment on that Maui condo—must have been almost impossible to resist, even if, Brewster’s Millions-style, Mini Mike had nothing to show for his efforts other than the scars left after Elizabeth Warren tried to scalp him at the last debate.

But hey, we’ll always have American Samoa, right?

Whether it was sanity that finally prevailed, or perhaps a juicy unsealed NDA that somehow got “leaked” to the DNC, we’ll probably never fully know what prompted Bloomberg to bail on the primary when he did. One thing, however, is becoming pretty clear: this business about the Democrat National Committee not favoring one candidate over another is pure bollocks. From the timing of their own departures just ahead of Super Tuesday, it’s patently obvious that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both must have been offered some sweet incentives to clear the decks for Joe Biden, effectively allowing him to consolidate the vote and position himself better against Bernie Sanders. And while Warren still remains officially in the primary, it’s only a matter of time—and maybe a spot on the ticket as VP—before she packs up her teepee as well, essentially turning the primary into a two-man race.

And by now, it’s clear who the DNC wants to come out on top. Spoiler alert: his name ain’t Bernie Sanders.

Just like in 2016, they never had any intention of letting Sanders get anywhere near the nomination. Oh sure they let him run, hoping that they could turn the enthusiasm of his daft but loyal supporters over to their hand-picked nominee when the time finally came—but that choice was always going to be Biden (or maybe Bloomberg, but only if their Chosen One hadn’t managed to pull himself out of a tailspin). I’m not so sure how that will work out, though, considering that this is Joe Effing Biden we’re talking about, the guy who called some random woman a “llying, dog-faced pony solider” and recently told a crowd of supporters he was running for Senate.

And then there’s the fact that Joe Biden may well be the De-Energizer Bunny.

The DNC might do well to remember the adage about being careful what you wish for.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.