The Team Warren Twitter account announced that Senator Elizabeth Warren “is talking with our team to assess the path forward.” There really is no path forward, but this may be a signal to other candidates—namely Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders—to come to the table with an offer of some sort. If she can’t be president, perhaps she can parlay her dwindling support into something else.

We wanted to share a message from campaign manager @RogerLau about our path forward. https://t.co/f9bV1F4Ko1 — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) March 4, 2020

It’s still possible that the relationship with Sanders can be mended if he offers her his VP position. Conventional wisdom says he should choose a younger moderate, but Sanders is not a conventional candidate. Biden couldn’t pick her as VP because he definitely needs youth on his ticket, but a nice cabinet position may be on the table.

I have a confession to make. I wrote an article last night covering Warren dropping out of the race. I know it may surprise people to learn that some stories are written head of anticipated news, but that’s part of journalism. You write about everything that led up to the news, then you fill in the details of the actual event. I was sure after coming in third in her home state, she’d accept her fate and move out of the way.

So far, I’ve been wrong and that article is still sitting in the draft section of this site. But we all know she’ll drop out at some point in the near future. She has no path to the nomination. None whatsoever.

But there’s a possibility the Democratic Establishment has asked her to stay in. At this point it’s just a conspiracy theory, but with no path to the nomination and obvious damage she’s doing to the Sanders campaign by staying in, it’s worth considering that she’s holding out by request.

Elizabeth Warren will not be president, but perhaps she can make a deal for something else in a Democratic administration. It would be the ultimate political irony if she ends up throwing her weight behind Biden.

