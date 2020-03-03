Billionaire Mike Bloomberg had a shockingly bad day. It wasn’t shocking that he didn’t do well on Super Tuesday. The shock came in the realization of just how badly he performed despite spending over half-a-billion dollars for today alone. As it turns out, money can’t buy as many votes as some people thought. That’s a good thing.

On the bright side, he won in American Samoa.

Bloomberg’s woes didn’t start on Super Tuesday. It was his first horrible and second slightly-less-horrible debate performances that really did him in. Viewers who were considering him were left with more questions than answers, and those who had all the answers they needed decided he just wasn’t equipped to go head-to-head against President Trump. If Senator Elizabeth Warren could dismantle him so easily after failing to do so against her previous targets, Senator Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden, it meant Bloomberg’s wealth was his only redeeming quality.

With votes mostly tabulated from nine of the Super Tuesday states, Bloomberg was only qualified for delegates in three of them. NY Times is projecting him at 153 delegates when all is said and done, which wouldn’t (shouldn’t) get him in on the conversation during a contested convention. Nevertheless, it may be too early to count out the 8th richest man in America even if he’s spending enough to drop to the 9th spot on the list very soon. Biden isn’t exactly a solid candidate mentally and Sanders had his weaknesses put on full display today.

And yet, we can still return to this silver lining in his bad night, first from our EIC, then from our President:

If Mike Bloomberg can buy American Samoa, why can't President Trump buy Greenland? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 4, 2020

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Considering the rate at which Mike Bloomberg is hemorrhaging his personal money to get such abysmal results, one might think he’s ready to drop out. But he still has plenty in the bank. It’ll come down to how much of a beating his ego can take.

American Conservative Movement

