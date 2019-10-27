With Katie Hill out, can the GOP retake CA-25?

Representative Katie Hill has resigned following various scandals after a RedState report over her nude photos and text messages that called into question her integrity. Subsequent revelations sent her career spiraling as a House Ethics Committee investigation was launched over her alleged affair with a Congressional staffer, which she denies. She was once considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, one of the fresh faces who would drive the party forward. Now, her Congressional seat is up for grabs in 2020.

Will Republicans be able to take CA-25 back? The seat was controlled by a Republican since 1993 until Hill defeated incumbent Steve Knight in the 2018 midterm elections. We’ve reached out to the current GOP candidates as well as others who may be considering a run now that Hill has resigned. This will be an important battleground district for 2020 as the GOP attempts to retake control of the House of Representatives.

I’m smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned. California’s 25th congressional district is wide open for the taking. Someone has to step up. I love my state too much to see it run down by candidates like Hill. All talk, no action, and a bunch of sell outs. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 27, 2019

Some may argue it’s a bad move to make this election about Hill, but I disagree. It should definitely be about Hill, at least as a reminder of the choice the district made in 2018. Nobody likes to be made to look foolish and the electorate in the district put forth a deceitful, unethical representative. She’s still claiming there was no affair even after pictures were released showing her kissing the campaign staffer. As she goes through a divorce, it behooves her to maintain her innocence in this regard, but voters who are paying attention know the truth.

She was also at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, a message that may not play as well even in a purple district in California. Despite voting for Mitt Romney in 2012, the district selected Hillary Clinton in 2016, which was a prelude to Hill flipping the seat in 2018. Republican and Independent voters weren’t as quick to run to he polls the previous two elections and it showed. That can’t happen again in 2020 even if there’s no chance for President Trump to win the state’s electoral votes.

Another important component in shifting views in the district will be focusing on the debacle that has happened under Governor Gavin Newsom’s term. There is a recall petition against him and as many Californians are upset by the way he’s handled just about everything. From rampant homelessness to challenges with keeping the lights on, the overtax-and-overspend California government has failed to enact real solutions. They have policies, but invariably these policies have been proven ineffective. That’s something any Republican wanting to go to DC in CA-25 must latch onto – the growing angst against the Democratic policy in the state itself.

If the GOP gets it’s act together in southern California, they can take advantage of Katie Hill’s departure from Congress and put a Republican back in the seat hey once controlled for over two decades. CA-25 is up for grabs. Will they take it?

