Before the Democratic debate Tuesday night, Amy Klobuchar was having trouble getting her name out in South Carolina, let alone convincing Democrats to vote for her. The debate itself did nothing to help her case other than present her, as she’s been doing all along, as a sensible alternative to the radicals and hotheads running for the nomination.

Klobuchar needed a huge spark to get back into the race. Her surprising third-place finish in New Hampshire is a distant memory, especially after finishing an embarrassing 6th in Nevada. Unfortunately, South Carolina doesn’t give her much hope as she’s currently polling in 6th place again, barely above Tulsi Gabbard who has not been a factor in any of the races so far.

But the best news for Klobuchar is that she has prospects for Super Tuesday, including her home state of Minnesota. If she sneaks out of South Carolina with anything other than a 7th place finish, she’ll point to next Tuesday as the day her campaign really begins. Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen, but a loss to Gabbard on Saturday will get her headlines she simply doesn’t need right now.

Assuming she doesn’t finish dead-last, she’ll still be limping in with no momentum and no bump from the debate. Chances are pretty good that she’ll try to make some sort of news before Tuesday in hopes of getting her name out there, but it’s probably too little, too late for the Senator. Her prospects have slipped away.

While Amy Klobuchar will likely stay in the race through Super Tuesday, it’s almost certain she’ll plan on bowing out in her home state of Minnesota that night or the next day. Mike Bloomberg wants her to leave sooner. If she does, it’s at his behest.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.