The Democratic nomination belongs to Mike Bloomberg, at least in his own mind. Everyone else running is just in the way. He is so certain of this that he sent a memo to three of the candidates telling them to essentially get out of his way and let him take down frontrunner Bernie Sanders.

Amy Klobuchar outed the billionaire for his presumptuous request. She was one of the three with the other two likely being Pete Buttigieg and either Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. It’s unlikely Bloomberg would have asked frontrunner Bernie Sanders because there’s no way he would back down based on his solid lead in the national polls.

As I speculated the other day, the DNC will likely ask some of the candidates to step aside before Super Tuesday. They need the field to be whittled down to reduce the chance of Sanders running away with the nomination. That may be the same argument Bloomberg made to the three candidates he considered to be too low in the polls to challenge Sanders.

This isn’t the first time a candidate has asked others to end their campaigns for the sake of their party, but it’s definitely the first time it has happened in the middle of a primary season when the person asking has accumulated exactly zero delegates. He hasn’t even appeared on a ballot yet. In fact, the debate was the prelude to the Nevada caucus; Bloomberg didn’t bother to file to be one of Nevada’s caucus options.

Klobuchar, who finished a surprising third in New Hampshire, should be offended, as should Buttigieg and whoever else the Bloomberg campaign sent the memo to before the debate. Bloomberg is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in an attempt to buy the nomination. To do so, he’ll need to prevent Sanders from getting the majority of the delegates necessary to secure it.

Considering how poorly Bloomberg did at the debate, perhaps his campaign should be sending the memo to him instead, asking that he end his presidential aspirations before he embarrasses himself further.

