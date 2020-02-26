There are gaffes, and then there are Joe Biden gaffes, a category that almost no one can match. Tonight at the Democratic debate he made the extraordinary claim that half the U.S. population has died of gun violence since 2007.

While that was an unfathomable fail in it’s own right, none other than former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe made the even more extraordinary claim in 2017 that that the United States loses “93 million Americans a day to gun violence.”

This points up the danger for the liberty grabber left in simply making things up on the fly to instill fear to get people to give up their freedom. At some point in time, the numbers become ridiculous and rightfully destroy the credibility of left’s national socialist movement.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.