When asked about whether Mike Bloomberg would bring the same policies to the rest of the country that he tried to bring to New York City as Mayor, he said, “I think what’s right for New York City isn’t necessarily right for all the other cities, otherwise you’d have a naked cowboy in every city.”

It was an odd statement… to anyone who’s not familiar with the Naked Cowboy of Times Square fame. The street performer is known for walking around with nothing but a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, a guitar, and underwear. Robert John Burck has been performing for tips since the late 1990s in Los Angeles before staking his claim on the streets of New York.

Bloomberg: "I think what's right for New York City isn't necessarily right for all the other cities, otherwise you'd have a naked cowboy in every city." #DemDebate #DemDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/ctwPk43Qy9 — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) February 26, 2020

The funny part about being invoked at the Democratic Debate is that he’s a conservative. In 2010, he announced he would run as a Tea Party candidate for president in 2012. Even funnier is that this CBS News debate has a history with him. He filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against CBS in February 2011, saying the network’s use of a ‘Naked Cowboy’-like figure in an ad for a television show demeaned his image with its “drunk and sexually charged” portrayal.

Bloomberg has gone from trying to sound like the best candidate to getting sound bites. That’s probably the best strategy considering how bad he as at actually debating. This will be replayed by the news channels, but will it help him win?

