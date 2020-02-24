Self-described ‘Resistance Bad-Ass (D)’ Mark Judson decided to conduct a little poll yesterday on whether or not his political opponents should be fired ‘from any Federal Jobs, to include the military, in order to protect the Nation’. He stated flat out that he was: ‘Not proposing policy – just seeing where people are on this.’

Not proposing policy – just seeing where people are on this: In 2021, after Trump is gone, we will be able to tell who 90% of his supporters are via Social Media records. Should we fire all of them from any Federal Jobs, to include the military, in order to protect the Nation? — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) February 23, 2020

Unfortunately, this revealed too much of his underlying mindset. The resulting ratio party caused him to delete the tweet after few hours, but as they say, the Internet is forever:

As exemplified by the authoritarian’s subsequent tweet trying to play the victim and downplay the controversy:

Wowzers!! That was surreal!! — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) February 24, 2020

Therefore, for the sake of future reference, this is the general outline how these occurrences unfold as well as illustrating why they are liberty grabbers.

Phase three of the mask dropping process

These cases of one of the nation’s authoritarian socialist left dropping the mask follows a predicable path:

Phase 1: A liberty grabber leftist reveals a bit too much of who they truly are.

Phase 2: The attention from this causes people to look into their policy positions.

Phase 3: Said liberty grabber leftist then deletes the revelation.

Phase 4: The liberty grabber then claims it was all a ‘joke’.

Phase 5: Their authoritarian policy positions show it wasn’t a ‘joke’ after all.

For phase 2 we took a hard look at the policy positions of ‘Resistance Bad-Ass (D)’ Mark Judson. We can’t detail them all, but anyone perusing his site should able to read them. If need be, these should be archived somewhere for these purposes.

One of the more interesting policy positions of Mr. Judson is that: “New laws need to be created around ‘truth in reporting’ and the propagandists currently operating need to be criminally prosecuted”:

Yellow Journalism AKA Propaganda The “News” differs greatly between the Left and the Right, not just a small difference in perspective, but completely different material facts on many issues. One side is simply NOT telling the truth. President Obama was not responsible for the ideological rift between US Citizens, and neither is Trump. The reason that this seemingly insurmountable rift exists is because one side is guilty of a horrendous, prolonged propaganda campaign. New laws need to be created around “truth in reporting” and the propagandists currently operating need to be criminally prosecuted for the virtually irreparable damage that they have done to our country, both domestically and abroad.

[Emphasis added]

Never mind that this violates the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution in spirit and in deed. Who decides what is ‘the truth’?

The case for calling the authoritarian left liberty grabbers

This one example illustrates the reason that the nation’s socialist movement has earned the liberty grabber label. This isn’t just about the left’s mindless obsession with gun confiscation. It is much more than that.

Salon.com had a very illustrative piece entitled: Why Bernie Sanders is just the beginning of an American turn to the left [Hat tip to Glenn Beck]. The authors of the piece hail from a publication curiously named the same as the Jacobins, purveyors of the infamous ‘reign of terror’ during the French Revolution in the 1790’s

Curiously enough, a ‘Democratic’ U.S. Senate candidate in Maine has selected the guillotine as her campaign logo. In addition to that, some of admitted socialist ‘breadline’ Bernie Sanders’ staffers made mention of the same thing in the Veritas videos, but that’s probably just a coincidence.

The Salon.com piece mentions two aspects that act as roadblock to the wondrous socialist revolution that will usher in their incredible ‘anarchist-communist’ Utopia.

A country like the United States has both a well-developed capitalist state, beholden to the capitalist class and armed to the teeth, and mechanisms for democratic participation in that state that allow people to exercise some measure of control over their representatives.

[Emphasis added]

It is no accident that they mention the barriers to socialism as economic freedom and the unalienable human right of self-preservation. The nation’s socialist left obsesses over the destruction of both these aspects of individual liberty on two parallel tracks.

But it doesn’t just stop at the destruction of economic freedom and the 2nd Amendment. They know they cannot win unless they control all other aspects of liberty as well as the free market:

To stop this race-to-the-bottom cycle undercutting workers’ power and lay the groundwork for revolutionary change, we must erode the power of the capitalist class. We can accomplish that by, for example, imposing capital controls—measures that stop the free movement of capital in response to changing social and economic conditions. But to pass economic reforms as significant as these, we can’t just agitate in the streets, as important as that is. We have to be in power.

[Emphasis added]

This is why they obsess about taking control of our society, economic freedom and our guns. All of this falls under the umbrella of Liberty Control, and that is why they are properly labelled as liberty grabbers.

The bottom line: The left favors control over liberty

There is a distinct contrast between the pro-liberty right and the national socialist left. One side favors individualism, the other collectivism. One side favors individual rights, the other non-existent collective rights.

This contrast is glaringly illustrated in these two examples. One side believes in rational discourse, they other in the suppression of opposing voices.

We on the pro-liberty right know we have the superior products in the marketplace of ideas. The national socialist left has ancient and woefully inadequate ideas that have to be imposed at gunpoint. This is why we call them liberty grabbers, because it’s about much more that grabbing guns. It’s about the left attacking freedom and our basic human rights.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.