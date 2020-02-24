There’s good news and bad news for Bernie Sanders following his 60 Minutes interview. The good news is he was able to signal his support for socialists of the past, endearing himself to the radical progressives who love to wear Che Guevara t-shirts. The bad news is he was able to signal his support for socialists of the past, making him a folly to the rest of the nation. It all depends on how one perceives his embrace of Fidel Castro, Cuba’s former dictator who was responsible for the deaths of countless people under his regime.

Senator Ted Cruz took exception to the Democratic frontrunner’s defense of the authoritarian who caused so much pain to the people of Cuba that he was supposed to protect.

It really makes a difference when those you murder at the firing squad can read & write. https://t.co/4DKbSKpI6t — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2020

One of the biggest challenges this nation faces is ignorance of the true ugly face of socialism. Many of Sanders’ supporters are young, having been indoctrinated by the extreme leftists in American universities or through word of mouth from the same. They view socialism as a utopia our nation can strive for if we abandon the “failed” policies of capitalism and freedom.

But the reality of socialism is that invariably it leads to authoritarianism and even totalitarianism as a result of the carnage left in its wake. Even partial-socialism has revealed major holes in the way the people are treated; giving away most of your freedoms doesn’t make the remaining ones more powerful. It leads to a stifling of the individual for the sake of the collective. This may seem more like a modern perspective worthy of consideration to those who aren’t very familiar with history, but one thing America has proven is that adherence to the liberties of the individual and empowerment of personal freedoms is what is actually best for the collective.

There are actually many benefits to socialism, as Fidel Castro demonstrated. Unfortunately, those benefits are only realized by those in charge. The rest of the people must live every day fearing their turn in front of the firing squad is coming.

