Justifying evil through secondary perceived benefits has been a tactic of the left for centuries. In America, it became a hallmark of the Democratic Party ever since their opposition to President Lincoln’s attempts to end slavery. Democrats would often argue about the conditions of slaves being better than they would be if they were free. It’s not a matter of finding silver linings. It’s about making arguments about the evil Democrats have embraced over the decades.

Bernie Sanders, the Democratic frontrunner for the presidential nomination, let his guard down in an interview on 60 Minutes. Instead of taking the obvious road of denouncing former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro for all of his evil actions, “Breadline Bernie” couldn’t help but sing a little of the socialist’s praises. Representative Donna Shalala responded.

I'm hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro. https://t.co/Iwvmay9LOH pic.twitter.com/KT9sQ0pfkh — Donna E. Shalala (@DonnaShalala) February 24, 2020

Like so many leftist icons, Fidel Castro is popular with the uninformed Che Guevara shirt-wearing activists. That’s why Bernie Sanders supports him. But as Representative Shalala pointed out, Castro may not be as popular to those in Miami who’ve heard the truth.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.