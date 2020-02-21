Reviving the “Russia Hoax” seems like a terrible strategy, even for the idiots of mainstream media. This is why I was confused by yesterday’s report about Russia favoring President Trump in the November election. The timing was off. The narrative was oddly mild. For a minute, I even thought they were possibly trying to take a more measured approach to their attacks on President Trump.

Then, today’s bombshell dropped and it all made sense.

After All the Trump-Russia Collusion Nonsense, It Turned Out Bernie Sanders Was the Real Sleeper Agent Are we seeing a pattern here yet, liberal media? Are we starting to get it when it comes to Russia? No. You people are still a bunch of insufferable morons on this stuff. For years, you thought the Trump campaign and the Kremlin colluded during the 2016 election, despite there being zero evidence to back up that allegation. It was a myth. It was a hoax. It was based on a shoddy piece of political opposition research funded by the Clinton campaign that was exposed as bunk not by one, but two reports. Ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller trashed it as did the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Still, the Left has been consumed by Russophobia. Collusion delusion is still a thing, but now the shots are being fired inside the ship. U.S. officials informed Sen. Bernie Sanders, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, that the Russians are trying to help his campaign.

According to the Washington Post, Sanders was briefed a month ago about Russia allegedly trying to swing the election in his favor. It’s the type of fodder perfectly designed to try to derail his campaign and allow a “reasonable” “moderate” to carry the Democratic mantle into November. I’m skeptical about their influence in the campaign on behalf of Sanders just as I was skeptical yesterday about their influence on behalf of President Trump. It’s not that Russia doesn’t want one or the other to win. It’s that their ability to influence the election is so overblown after three years of Democrats claiming Russia is the only reason President Trump won in 2016. The left loves to give Russia way too much credit.

But there’s an important and worrisome development that comes out of all of this. The possibility that one major progressive news outlet, the New York Times, happened to break the story about a congressional briefing the day before a different outlet breaks a story about information given to the Sanders campaign is well beyond any suspension of disbelief. These were timed. They were coordinated. They were manufactured with the primary goal of harming Sanders’ chances and the secondary goal of hurting President Trump in the process.

Even people who believe in coincidences should have a very difficult time buying this scenario as random happenstance.

They desperately want to take down President Trump and they believe Sanders is the wrong person to do it. They also see Sanders as someone whose ideology would put the down-ballot races in jeopardy. The last thing they want is President Trump to have a second-term mandate from the people and a GOP-controlled Congress to deliver on his agenda. The Establishment Democrats and mainstream media fear Trump, so they’re going to try to take it out on Sanders.

Here’s the video from Abby Phillips, the CNN hack who accused Sanders of lying about Elizabeth Warren.

Bernie Sanders just slammed the Washington Post for running Russia conspriacy stories one day before the Nevada primary pic.twitter.com/3pzqzpK4TF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 21, 2020

Democrats hate Bernie Sanders because they think he’ll lose to President Trump. Conservatives should hope that Sanders is the nominee, not because we support him but because this nation needs to see socialistic ideas obliterated in the general election.

