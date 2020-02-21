The coronavirus has crippled the second largest economy in the world, put its people into a precarious situation in which death awaits many of them, and exposed the authoritarians of the CCP in ways few can even comprehend. But it’s getting worse. There’s no way to tell if the coronavirus problem is getting better or not, but the actions of the CCP are clearly taking their nation down a terrible path.

There is so much news that’s not coming out of China right now, we can only assume the worst. There are even rumors of dissension in the ranks against Xi Jinping from within the Communist Party. And to think, his biggest concerns just a couple of months ago were Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The folks at China Uncensored have put together another excellent video exposing just a portion of the problems the Communist Party of China is facing. Unfortunately, their people are in even worse peril, but that seems to be secondary to the CCP.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.