There are dozens, perhaps hundreds of women who are locked into non-disclosure agreements with billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s company. The exact number is unknown, as is the nature of NDAs. They normally specify that the very existence of the NDA is not to be disclosed.

One thing is clear: the presidential candidate is hiding things. Everyone knows that. Why else would women who filed complaints to the company, their attorneys, or law enforcement need to be forced to not disclose whatever deal they made with the company? If Bloomberg wanted the information to go public, he wouldn’t have had them sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of their settlement.

Today, he authorized three women to be released from their NDAs. It’s the most boneheaded campaign move since Elizabeth Warren’s campaign thought it would be good to release her DNA test. By cherry-picking three NDAs, the campaign is essentially saying, “We found some that are harmless enough to release, but you definitely can’t see the other ones.”

What’s in the other ones? Rumors have been flying that there’s at least one accusation of rape against a Bloomberg LP executive and several sexual harassment accusations against Bloomberg himself. And unlike President Trump’s various accusations from women, Bloomberg’s are spread out over decades. Nearly all of those who have accused President Trump of sexual misconduct have come out since he became a presidential nominee in 2016, hinting at clear political motives behind them.

Bloomberg would have been better of releasing none of the NDAs. By releasing three out of the dozens (at least) that are out there, the focus should be on why the others were deemed too damaging to release at all. This is the likely Democratic nominee. Bloomberg is a punchline.

