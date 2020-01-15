CNN is the worst of the worst when it comes to fake news in mainstream media. They’re worse than MSNBC, which is exceedingly bad. They’re worse than the networks who at least attempt to work in some balanced reporting every now and then. They’re even worse than Washington Post and NY Times, both of which allow a semblance of conservative perspectives on their pages. Not much, but some.

For years, conservatives have been declaring the facts about CNN. Yet, we’re constantly rebuked by leftists who feel the bias is warranted because their candidates, policies, and goals are promoted on the network. But a primary contest brings a different level of bias to some. We’ve seen it with MSNBC completely ignoring candidates they don’t like, namely Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard. We’ve seen it with the wonder twins of print media, WaPo and NYT, who slyly try to tip the scale towards moderates. But CNN takes the cake with their level of manipulation. They may not have selected a winner to support, though some believe Joe Biden is their favorite. But they’ve certainly selected a loser: Bernie Sanders.

At the Democratic debate last night, moderator Abby Phillips demonstrated the most biased questioning technique ever used in a presidential debate. She first acknowledged that Sanders denied saying a woman could not beat President Trump. Then she turned to Elizabeth Warren and asked her how she reacted when Sanders said it to her, completely dismissing the possibility that it wasn’t said and essentially calling Sanders a liar. As Bonchie at RedState noted, the moderator inserted herself into the equation to essentially become the story.

The real story tonight wasn’t any of the answers given, but the conduct of the moderators in regards to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. We all knew a clash was coming after Warren’s campaign seeded a story to CNN which accused Sanders of telling her a woman couldn’t win the presidency. Sanders has vehemently denied saying that, and to this point, it seems like Warren is the one lying in this scenario. This slap fight came up at the debate and Sanders once again denied having said it, but it was the moderator’s response that left people asking “what the heck did I just watch?”

CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?"

SANDERS: "That is correct."

CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?" pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Was this a case of an activist journalist picking favorites. That’s possible, but it seems more likely based on the fact that CNN reported the story in the first place that this is part of a concerted and widespread effort by the network to take Sanders down. One might counter that the network likely wasn’t involved in the questions. That would be the most ludicrous assumption one could make. It’s been made clear by multiple points of contact at CNN that Sanders has a vendetta against him from the network, which some are speculating may be on orders from the DNC.

CNN’s Joe Lockhart: “I can’t imagine any woman watching last night and saying, ‘I believe Bernie.’ I think people believe Elizabeth and his explanation was not great." pic.twitter.com/TrPHxx8WwW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Several hashtags rose quickly on Twitter trashing both Warren and CNN, ranging from #CNNisTrash to #CNNisFakeNews. The funny part is, these hashtags or similar ones have been posted before… by Trump supporters. It’s a rare moment of outrage from a large group of progressives against the left’s second favorite (out of two) progressive news channel. Supporters of Sanders have proven to be powerful on social media, which is why along with the CNN attacks, Warren has been the subject of negative hashtags as well.

Ya'll loved CNN when they bashed Trump, pushed wild conspiracy theories and race hoaxes involving MAGA hats. Now they turn on you and all of a sudden, they're trash 😂 Dr. Frankenstein's lamenting the horrors unleashed by the monster he created We tried to warn you#CNNisTrash — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) January 15, 2020

Bernie just crushed this ludicrous allegation but everyone just pretended he said it anyway. Moderators are covering for Warren’s lies. https://t.co/ABkjtC4GSW — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) January 15, 2020

#NeverWarren #CNNisTrash This debate was an alternative universe crafted by the ruling class to derail Sanders. I hope there are enough people to see through this baloney. That his “friend” Liz Warren would play a role in this manipulative scenario is deeply disturbing. pic.twitter.com/z002F3BYK9 — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝙱𝚘𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚛 (@SocialistBoomer) January 15, 2020

lol, wow, this trending on Twitter? I never thought I'd see something like this on leftist propaganda Twitter. How bizarre. Is this real life? #NeverWarren #CNNisTrash pic.twitter.com/i7zvWeU2qs — Eric Wright (@EricWright0) January 15, 2020

You should be annoyed with @CNN who set this up. Warren is lying to try to get women voters from the debated candidates. But CNN presented it like it was fact. Disgraceful. #DemDebate https://t.co/gArxrCp4D9 — RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) January 15, 2020

#CNNisTrash – looks like the civil war within the Democrat party between its extreme radical leftist globalists vs. extreme radical leftists communists is coming to a head. pic.twitter.com/6rwOS7xMKQ — Felix Rex BPS (@navyhato) January 15, 2020

Bernie: I have never said that a woman cannot be Presidentand here is the evidence. CNN: Senator Warren how did you respond when Bernie said a woman cannot be President? You can’t make this stuff up #DemDebate — Russ for Congress NJ-6🌹 (@RussForUs2020) January 15, 2020

Utterly sleazy framing of that last question from CNN #DemDebate — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) January 15, 2020

#CNNisTrash Anderson Cooper is a CIA asset & a member of the Vanderbilt Oligarchs. He works for Wall Street & the War Industry, directly against America & the interests of the 99%. Cooper is part of #OperationMockingbird which deliberately lies to deceive the American people. pic.twitter.com/xh194GMXur — Ian56 (@Ian56789) January 15, 2020

#CNNisTrash Each and every question was phrased from a conservative perspective. And the cherry on top of was this zinger which treated Sanders as a liar to his face: pic.twitter.com/fhtWlfp7UB — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝙱𝚘𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚛 (@SocialistBoomer) January 15, 2020

CNN, likely on behalf of the DNC, is trying to subvert Bernie Sanders’ nomination. As conservatives, we have no horse in this race, but it’s ironic to see our political adversaries coming to a conclusion we made years ago. Yes, #CNNisTrash.

American Conservative Movement

