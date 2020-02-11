Suspected GOP-tent vehicular attacker Gregory Timm admitted to what most speculated to be the case when police officers knocked on his door hours after the attack on Saturday. He hates President Trump, he acknowledged, and said “someone had to take a stand.”

He then proceeded ti willingly show police officers two videos he recorded on his phone. The first was his commentary before the event as he sat in his van in a Jacksonville Walmart parking lot while watching the voter registration drive a few aisles away. The second was his attack itself, which he noted accidentally cut off before it got to “the good part” of him running over the tent, table, and chairs. There were no injuries, though witnesses say his intention was clearly to run over people as well.

The redacted section of the police report hides the group he claims to be part of to law enforcement. Was he referring to Antifa? The “Resistance?”

BREAKING: Suspect in Jacksonville van attack confirmed anti-Trump political motive to police, and willingly showed them cell phone video of himself driving at the stand full of Trump volunteers “Someone had to take a stand” @OANN pic.twitter.com/biwHmGveGi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 11, 2020

Incidents like these are not isolated. Trump supporters have faced more violence over the last three years than supporters of any other president in history. Yet mainstream media refuses to address it, offering scant coverage and often trying to turn it around as if the victims were at fault.

From now until election day, Trump-supporting patriots must be very cognizant of their surroundings. These domestic terrorists mean us harm. Of that there is no doubt. We must be diligent, resourceful, and prepared for the worst.

