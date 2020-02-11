If people were to believe the leftist narrative about Rudy Giuliani and Joe Biden, they would say it was a combination of getting dirt on a political rival of President Trump and garnering protection through the impeachment saga that finally ended last week. This narrative has been debunked on multiple occasions, but the final nail in the narrative’s coffin was delivered by Giuliani himself on Twitter yesterday.

The Biden Family Enterprise has been selling his office for years. The corrupt media has been covering up. It was handed to me and I had the courage to reveal it knowing the Swamp would try to destroy me. I served my country. They are betraying it. I will not stop. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 11, 2020

The layers upon layers in this Tweet are stunning. Let’s start from the end. “I will not stop.” This is of paramount importance because it indicates mainstream media propaganda and the Democrats’ talking points are all wrong. Joe Biden is done. Despite having all of the advantages from name recognition to the DNC titling the race in his favor, his campaign has been an abysmal failure.

Knowing this, the left’s narrative dictates that Giuliani should now stand down. There’s no need to get dirt on someone whose campaign is fading faster than Jussie Smollett’s acting career. In fact, it would behoove the President’s reelection campaign for Biden to have a resurgence, for him to continue to be a player and muddy the waters so the campaigns continue having to contend with each other instead of the nominee rushing into general election mode. But Giuliani isn’t done yet. Why? Because this was never about hurting a political rival. It was, is, and shall continue to be about uncovering a vast ring of corruption surrounding the Biden family that has plagued our nation for over three decades.

As he noted in the Tweet, the Swamp is trying to destroy him. This is true. They’re going after him for the sake of vengeance over what he has uncovered so far. They’re going after him out of a sense of self-preservation to stop what he might find next. They’re firing every political and media weapon they have at their disposal at him in an effort to slow him down if not dissuade him from pushing forward. They’re scared. They fear his courage and his resolution. And they should. Whatever they’re hiding, Giuliani is digging until he finds it. All of it.

The corrupt media is covering it all up. They have two goals that embody their current existence in this world: Stopping President Trump and destroying anyone who stands in their way of the first goal. Rudy Giuliani is at the top of their list because they realize he isn’t restrained by White House bureaucracy or Congressional oversight. They see him as a warrior on horseback with nothing tangible they can attack and nothing to lose. That terrifies them more than the President’s Twitter account. It worries them more than Senate hearings or Department of Justice investigations. They don’t know what they don’t know, and that makes Giuliani the biggest obstacle to achieving their primary goal of stopping President Trump.

A true sign of patriotism is doing what’s best for the nation despite personal sacrifice. Rudy Giuliani is such a patriot as he works to uncover corruption in the Biden Family Enterprise, mainstream media’s propaganda machine, and the swamps’ machinations.

