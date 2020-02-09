A man drove his van into a tent where six people were registering people to vote. There were no injuries, but six of the volunteers were nearly hit, including one woman who said he missed her by six inches.

Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, was arrested by law enforcement with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license.

#JSO has arrested the suspect who drove through the voter registration tent in the area of 11900 Atlantic Boulevard. Gregory Timm has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief, and Driving While Driver’s License Suspended. pic.twitter.com/zGKbR2VTg0 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2020

The tent, set up by the Jacksonville Republican Party, had “Trump 2020” signs on it as well as the table that Timm reportedly ran over. Witnesses say he drove by, then turned around and started driving slowly towards the tent before “gunning it” directly at them. After narrowly missing the people there, he stopped his van, got out, filmed them with his cell phone, and made obscene gestures towards them before driving off.

BREAKING: Attempted mass murder of Trump volunteers in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/eTd4axXPe4 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 9, 2020

Thankful everyone is safe after today’s horrible attack on volunteers for the @DuvalGOP. Violence of any kind, particularly violence that targets those exercising their 1st Amendment rights, has no place in our nation. https://t.co/xaKhD6AcJO — Terrance Freeman (@TFreemanJax) February 9, 2020

Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with! https://t.co/1Pq0hOrzy2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Mainstream media has been effectively silent about the incident with NY Times and Washington Post running wire stories about it. If the situation was reversed and a Democrat-operated voter registration table was run over by a Trump supporter, there would be mass hysteria in newsrooms across the nation. Journalists and commentators would be rushing to condemn the attacks. Experts would be taking turns on CNN and MSNBC claiming the attack was a direct result of the President’s violent, racist, misogynistic, anti-Semitic, ageist, right-wing bigotry. It would be pandemonium.

Instead, it was Republican volunteers who were nearly victims in an attempted mass murder, so mainstream media is shrugging it off.

Getting the hashtag #TrumpSupportersAttacked to trend may be the only way to force mainstream media to even report this violent incident at all. An unhinged anti-Trump activist attempted to kill people. This needs America’s attention.

