Update: The fourth and final prosecutor has stepped down.

The job of a United States Attorney is to represent the United States of America. But as three prosecutors in the Roger Stone case have resigned today, two things are clear: The Department of Justice is in the process of trying to fix the obscene recommendation of 7-9 years in jail for Stone, and the people responsible for the recommendation—Aaron Zelinksy, Jonathan Kravis, and Adam Jed— aren’t liking what they’re being told to do.

So far, the takes on this have been mostly wrong. This isn’t the DoJ forcing anyone out. This is a move by “The Resistance” as these prosecutors are resigning in protest over what they believe were unfair orders from their superiors. This is the Deep State in action, though this time out in the public eye. It will be spun by mainstream media as the Trump administration meddling in legal affairs on behalf of the President’s friend.

Aaron Zelinsky, who had been a prosecutor in the special counsel's office, has moved to withdraw from Roger Stone's case. pic.twitter.com/3mHkuvgHhz — Brad Heath (@bradheath) February 11, 2020

Significant Roger Stone developments – DOJ Prosecutor Jonathan Kravis has "resigned as an Assistant US Attorney" pic.twitter.com/mdjG6teWEW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 11, 2020

A THIRD Stone prosecutor has now dropped out of the case: Adam Jed. pic.twitter.com/vLzMxJi5Z7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 11, 2020

As these prosecutors make their political statement, America can move forward knowing the sentencing will be fair (hopefully nil) or the President will pardon Roger Stone. Either way, a miscarriage of justice will have been averted.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.