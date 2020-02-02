Pro-Trump activists Scott Presler and Brandon Straka were doing what they do best yesterday in San Francisco. Presler organized another successful clean up in the much-maligned downtown area and Straka was preparing to hold another #WalkAway LGBT Town Hall event. But the Women’s Building in one of San Francisco’s most progressive neighborhoods alerted them hours before the event that they were canceling their contract. Their reason: The clean up, which greatly benefits the neighborhood and those living on the streets, was deemed to be “disparaging” of the homeless people it was trying to help.

“Last night #WalkAway came to San Francisco to help clean up the city earlier in the day with Scott Presler, then host a #WalkAway town hall for the LGBT community in the evening,” Straka told NOQ Report. “The venue for the town hall cancelled our contract hours before the event, citing that our participation in the cleanup was a ‘disparagement of the homeless community’.”

Instead of packing up and going home, event organizers turned the town hall into a free speech rally held outside of the Women’s Building. Over 100 supporters, many of whom traveled from out of state to be at the event, rallied in support of President Trump and against the leftist movement they say is harming the nation and the LGBT community.

Counter-protesters gathered near them, and while there was plenty of yelling as well as pushing and shoving, no real violence broke out. Law enforcement was nearby, prepared to step in if things got out of hand.

Earlier in the day, Presler’s now-famous inner-city clean ups hit the streets with 150 volunteers.

“I organized a cleanup in San Francisco, just like I’ve done in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles,” Pressler told NOQ Report. “We picked up trash and listened to the homeless community on how we can work together.”

While the cleanup was going on, Presler and others posted videos to social media of them talking to homeless people in the area about what their city was doing (and more importantly, not doing) for them. It was shortly after these videos were live that leadership at the Women’s Builder were apparently “triggered” into canceling the contract.

I met Osiris, a homeless American living on the streets of San Francisco, & he has a message for our politicians: Take care of us, not illegal immigrants. Please share this with the world. pic.twitter.com/E2oik44sbh — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 1, 2020

“After the cleanup, we were supposed to have a #WalkAway town hall with Brandon Straka and members of the LGBT community,” Presler said. “The venue canceled the day of the event. The truth is that there are people in society who don’t want to hear the truth. The movement Brandon has built is real, with people walking away from the Democrat Party.”

The #WalkAway Campaign “encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democratic Party of today.” Last night’s event in far-left San Francisco was intended to focus on a LGBT audience and featured four of the most outspoken Trump-supporting members of the community, including Blair White and Mike Harlow.

For those of you registered to attend tonight’s #WalkAway LGBT Town Hall, SF, the name of venue and location have been sent to you in an email. Please check! See you tonight!

FREE TIX: https://t.co/Q8sn2odHSO pic.twitter.com/cpo9H9NLy5 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 1, 2020

Straka received word via email that the venue had cancelled less than five hours before it was scheduled to begin.

🚨RETWEET: #UNSILENT Our venue for tonight’s #WalkAway Town Hall JUST CANCELED us, citing: our “disparagement of the homeless” bc this was a duel event w/ @ScottPresler’s cleanup. WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN. Meet tonight at 6:30pm outside the Women’s Building for a FREE SPEECH RALLY‼️ pic.twitter.com/8sKndaMcHu — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 1, 2020

The Women's Building of SF has caved to extremist leftists who have labeled #WalkAway "anti-homeless community" and CANCELLED tonight's #WalkAway LGBT Town Hall. WE ARE FIGHTING BACK. JOIN US TONIGHT!!! https://t.co/k5ThMn1zsr — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 1, 2020

As Straka noted, this cancellation was not an isolated occurrence.

“4 out of 5 #WalkAway LGBT Town Halls have been cancelled by venues citing that #WalkAway is a hate group,” Straka said. “But, my team and I don’t go down without a fight. In each case we found a new venue and the show went on and the community got its message: it’s time for LGBT people to leave the Democrat Party.”

Unlike past cancellations, they were informed too late to book another venue and inform those planning to attend, so Straka and his team decided to turn it into a “Freedom Rally” just outside of the Women’s Building.

“But last nights last minute cancellation in San Francisco led to the formation of a free speech rally outside of the canceling venue: the Women’s Building,” he said. “Over 100 patriots showed up to fight for freedom and to stand up to the liberal left. Dozens of deranged leftist protesters showed up in an attempt to shut down the free-speech rally. But in the end, #WalkAway’s people were stronger, smarter, and much more loving, tolerant, and resilient. Freedom won in San Francisco last night.”

While the town hall was canceled, the subsequent Freedom Rally may end up being a blessing in disguise. Though no major media outlets have picked up the story yet, it will almost certainly make headlines this week as word of the attempted stifling and subversion reach the right ears.

Presler concluded by saying, “I’m a conservative gay man who is cleaning up inner cities across America. What the left fears most is other people seeing that we exist.”

American Conservative Movement

