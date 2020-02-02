It’s getting harder and harder to blame progressive news outlets for their biased reporting. Now that they’ve come out of the closet as unrepentant supporters and propagandists for the Democratic Party, many Americans have come to be suspicious of their headlines. But Bloomberg.com has been relatively fair with their coverage, at least when compared to other outlets of similar size. The allure of a “gotcha” hit piece on a Republican was too much for them to pass up as they contorted the words of Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).

The first-term lawmaker has been in the news lately after “spilling the beans” on former Vice President Joe Biden. It wasn’t intended to be a smear, but considering how Biden is falling in the polls, one can hardly fault him for trying to paint himself as a victim.

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein added fuel to the fire against Ernst by misrepresenting something she said today: “I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened. Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’”

This is an accurate statement. It wasn’t a threat. It wasn’t a call to go after Biden. It wasn’t even an insinuation that she would support such a concept. Nevertheless, the headline and story by Bloomberg was inflammatory, suggesting she indicated the GOP would “push” for impeachment if he were to win.

NEW: Joni Ernst tells me that there would “immediately” be a Republican push to impeach Biden over Ukraine if he’s elected https://t.co/vt38fewQxE — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 2, 2020

This is a gross misrepresentation of the Senator’s comments that was designed to stir up calls of “hypocrites” from Democrats. And it worked. The bulk of comments and retweets seemed to take Epstein’s Tweet at face value, attacking Ernst and the GOP for something she never actually said. This is how the left often operates.

Conservatives were mixed in their response. Most called Epstein out for her deception. Some cheered Ernst on in the hypothetical (and highly unlikely) scenario in which Biden became president.

Joni Ernst is correct. If we are going to use impeachment as a weapon, if that standard has been set, and it has, then it is going to be a weapon. https://t.co/tEJVpwwnmH — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 2, 2020

You're a liar, that's not what she said Ernst was being speculative and did not make a definitive statement Your own report does not even match your tweet, stop lying and spreading disinformation https://t.co/Le1ptjMaXF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2020

Spoiler Alert: That’s not what Joni actually said https://t.co/xJ21ZEPXCZ — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 2, 2020

Jennifer Epstein… you're being transparently dishonest. Your headline doesn't even state what your tweet claims; it says that "could" be the case "There would 'immediately' be…" is definitive "There could 'immediately' be…" is speculative Stop being so dishonest. https://t.co/FlGpZ3MB2X — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 2, 2020

It’s a shame that mainstream media continues to operate as the propaganda wing for Democrats. It’s time for Senator Ernst and other Republicans to take the McSally-approach: Treat them like the propagandists they are and refuse to answer questions.

