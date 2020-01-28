American media has turned to focusing on the five cases of coronavirus confirmed in the United States while looking at the wildlife trade ban in China. That’s fine by China, who appears to be covering up just how bad the disease has gotten in some areas. The latest reports say there are around 4.500 cases and over 100 deaths. But intrepid souls on the ground who risk jail time for reporting their perspectives say the disease is much, much worse than it’s being reported by the press.

Christian conspiracy theorist Dana Ashlie, whose YouTube channel has a modest 127,000 subscribers despite the strength of her reporting, put out a video Sunday that compiled some of what’s being found on the internet. It’s challenging to find this information as the Chinese government has done everything it can to contain reports coming from ground zero of the coronavirus. They are attempting to control the narrative, as they are wont to do, but the handful of leaks from within seem to indicate a much worse scenario than the Chinese Communist Party is telling the world. If it’s as bad as Ashlie and others believe, this report from the NY Post becomes even more terrifying.

Half of Wuhan fled before lockdown, raising risk of coronavirus spread The exodus from the city of 11 million took place during the 24 days between Dec. 30, when the first reports of infection emerged, and Thursday, when the city was effectively quarantined, Zhou said. The travelers took off for Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and Japan, as well as other parts of China, the South China Morning Post reported. Seventeen cities in China, encompassing more than 50 million people, have now been locked down as the virus has continued to spread. Anger mounted on social media over officials’ response, with some accusing the government of withholding information in the early days of the outbreak.

While I appreciate that our coverage here has been cautionary about both the need for us to be prepared and the risks of blowing it out of proportions, I’ll disagree with my colleagues by saying this is a much bigger story than we’re hearing from the press. China is being hit so hard because they weren’t prepared. This is understandable since there was no way to see it coming. But we don’t have that excuse. We see it coming and should be doing everything we can to prepare. Simple temperature screenings at airports is not enough, as the disease has an incubation period of up to two weeks and someone can be contagious for a week before showing symptoms.

One of our writers noted that whatever China reports about the coronavirus, assume reality is worse. This is an understatement. If they’re saying 5,000 people are infected, we should assume it’s at least 50,000. Considering the nature of the virus, we may actually be looking at hundreds of thousands of cases with over half of them not showing a single sign of infection yet.

There are times when conspiracy theory alarmism is dangerous. The coronavirus is not one of those times. I’d rather tell people to be prepared and turn out wrong about how bad it is than not tell people and turn out right. This could be a monster of Biblical proportions.

