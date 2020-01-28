The “somber” moment of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi signing the Articles of Impeachment with collectors’ pens that were exclusively given to members of her caucus made many on the left jealous. But now every American can own a virtually indistinguishable replica of these special writing instruments thanks to Stu Burguiere and Blaze Media.

They’re properly priced to signify the year of the Speaker’s birth, $19.40. It’s a bargain when considering their ability to put ink on paper make them more effective and significant than the sham impeachment itself. When the Senate trial ends and President Trump is exonerated, the trial will be forgotten but the pens will last long afterwards.

Forget the gold coins or collectors’ watches. The smart money is on these wonderful pens, sold at an unbelievable price (is Pelosi really that old?) by Stu Burguiere and Blaze Media. When they’re gone, they’re gone, so act now!

American Conservative Movement

