China’s government is proud and loathes signs of weakness. They are also in a country that relies more on exports and travel than just about any nation in the world. Add in the fact that they have been secretive and have demonstrated a willingness to lie about internal affairs. This is a combination for disaster when it comes to potential large-scale epidemics like the coronavirus.

Today, it has officially been confirmed in the United States as a traveler from China has been diagnosed.

CDC confirms first US case of coronavirus that has killed 6 in China A male traveler from China has been diagnosed in Snohomish County, Washington State with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the CDC. The CDC was expected to make the announcement at a Tuesday afternoon media briefing. Public health officials have confirmed more than 300 cases of the illness, which has evoked memories of the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in China. Health officials have also confirmed cases in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. This weekend, the CDC and Homeland Security began screening people traveling to the United States from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is believed to have started.

This should concern every American as well as those in countries with regular travelers to China (which is most nations) because China has not been known to be forthcoming with their health information. First, they either misunderstood the coronavirus or flat-out lied when they declared early on that it was not transmitted person-to-person but instead was the result of a contamination at a fish market. Then, they downplayed the scope and scale to the international community while internally taking full pandemic precautions to isolate Wuhan where it is believed to have originated.

This could not have come at a worst time of the year; the upcoming Lunar New Year period is the largest annual human migration on Earth. People will be crammed on buses, trains, and planes as they travel to be with family. It’s a recipe for catastrophe that means it could be even worse than the 2003 SARS epidemic. Even back then, they were far too reticent with health information and allowed it to spread to both the people of China and nations around the globe. Nearly 800 people died worldwide

Precautions are very straightforward, similar to precautions to prevent flu or other viruses from spreading. Doctors say to wash our hands often, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth. Masks are always a benefit, but they may be hard to come by. Online retailers are running out even as some have started to charge premium prices. They’re selling at over 10x the normal rate.

Whatever information we hear from China about the coronavirus, assume it’s even worse. Now that it’s in America, we should all take precautions to prevent it from spreading needlessly. Until it’s handled, we cannot take our chances.

