With all the conservative anger towards House Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has been relatively unscathed. But today is the day he’s coming out of his shell and becoming public enemy #1 for conservatives with the meat of the impeachment trial underway.

As we contemplate what tricks he’s going to pull out of his sleeve to smear President Trump and subvert the normal course of affairs in the Senate, let’s consider his words from the last Senate impeachment trial. Thanks to Steve A. Von Loor, a Republican running for Congress in NC-04, Tweeted the video above.

Back then, the situation was reversed with a Democratic President impeached by a Republican House before the trial turned fruitless in the Senate. And just as Schumer noted then, there’s no reason to call witnesses for an impeachment trial in which there is zero chance 67 Senators are going to vote for the President’s removal from office.

Good morning .@SenSchumer. I have here 1999 Chuck with a message for you. #FakeTearsChuck .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/gGmqrlUvyk — Steve A. Von Loor for Congress (@steveavonloor) January 21, 2020

This, arguably more than anything else we’ve heard from these politicians in the past, demonstrates the unambiguous partisan political nature of this impeachment. This is a complete reversal compared to what he’s saying now.

The hits keep coming from Senator Schumer. Here’s a section of a letter he wrote during the Clinton impeachment that certainly sounds very differently from what he’s saying now.

“It has shaken me that we stand at the brink of removing a President — not because of a popular groundswell to remove him and not because of the magnitude of the wrongs he’s committed — but because conditions in late 20th century America has made it possible for a small group of people who hate Bill Clinton and hate his policies to very cleverly and very doggedly exploit the institutions of freedom that we hold dear and almost succeed in undoing him.”

Chuck Schumer is only capable of arguing on behalf of the party he serves. Just as he adamantly opposed the Clinton impeachment, he uses the opposite reasons to attack President Trump. Hypocrisy, thy name is Chucky.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.