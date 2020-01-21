There’s a gif that perfectly exemplifies how House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff performed at today’s impeachment trial in the Senate. He took a shot, offering an aggressive series of speeches designed to impose his will on the proceedings. It became very clear in his smugness that he felt with every utterance that he nailed it, that the President was in real trouble now, and that the American people would be dazzled when they see his legal acumen on display as he dismantled the President’s counsel.

Except, he didn’t. It was a valiant effort that amounted to a huge embarrassment on a national stage. This is why this gif is Adam Schiff as the impeachment trial begins.

It’s clear he believes he’s still on his turf presiding over his committee. That’s why he was so bold, even mentioning on multiple occasions that preventing witnesses from testifying was a bad thing. Keep in mind, this is the same Adam Schiff who not only denied witnesses requested by Republicans, but also prevented them from asking particular questions of the witnesses.

Twitter reacted as expected: annoyed. If there’s one person who can get conservatives on Twitter riled up, it’s Adam Schiff.

Worst six words I’ve ever heard: “Mr. Schiff, you have an hour.” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 21, 2020

Easy to see why Shifty wanted Pat Cipollone removed from Trump’s team. Shifty got his ass handed to him. Welcome to the harsh light of Truth, Schiff! Your little impeachment fantasy is nothing but a dribble on the Senate floor. — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) January 21, 2020

I know it’s wrong but I’m throughly enjoying Adam Schiff panic on the Senate floor and descend into total madness. I’m not sure the Democrats understand how bad this really is for them. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 21, 2020

Raise your hand if you want Adam Schiff called as a witness in #ImpeachmentTrial. 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 21, 2020

Quite frankly, having Adam Schiff lecture the Senate about fairness and due process is like listening to an arsonist talk about fire prevention. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 21, 2020

Corrupt Liar Adam "Shifty" Schiff is STILL refusing to release the transcript of the October 4th closed-door testimony of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Why? — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 21, 2020

Deputy Counsel to the President Pat Philbin explains why the Dems' arguments would be "thrown out of court" and why Adam Schiff would be "sanctioned." The fact Democrats need more evidence "is stunning admission of the inadequate and broken process that the House Democrats ran." pic.twitter.com/fuHdlBomdn — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2020

Adam Schiff shot his shot and no one even noticed — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 21, 2020

Adam Schiff is now suggesting that Professor Alan Dershowitz is not an expert in constitutional law Schiff is lying again, Dershowitz is one of the most respected legal authorities in the country And it's telling that Schiff has nothing more than ad hominem#ImpeachmentTrial — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2020

Pat Cipollone has never been on TV in his career—and he is kicking Schiff/Nadler/Pelosi’s tails right now. (Yes, I’m biased, but I’m also right.) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 21, 2020

Cipollone: "Will Adam Schiff give us documents? We asked for them. We're still waiting." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 21, 2020

Schiff's lies to instigate this scam are the real “cover up”. Schiff lied about collusion, the transcript, & the whistleblower. He held secret bunker hearings designed to shift opinion on #impeachment. Dems clamoring for fairness are only trying to “cover up” their flimsy case. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 21, 2020

House Democrats legal team after watching Cipollone crush Schiff… pic.twitter.com/7PvihIRWcx — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 21, 2020

Cipollone is crushing Schiff — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 21, 2020

What Adam Schiff is arguing right now would elevate Congress above the Executive Branch, ending its status as a co-equal branch of government Schiff loves the institutions of our Republic so much, he will gleefully destroy them in order to save them — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 21, 2020

Cipollone is right. @RepAdamSchiff just called for fairness during the Senate trial, but denied Republicans fairness throughout his #impeachment hearings. Schiff just called for more witnesses, but denied Republicans witnesses during his hearings. The list goes on and on… https://t.co/Hjdj1ihGly — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) January 21, 2020

Jay Sekulow Demolishes Adam Schiff on Executive Privilege — by Quoting Him https://t.co/4GpVlKBsA0 via @BreitbartNews — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2020

Schiff's argument was just because the house didn't admit witnesses and evidence doesn't mean the Senate shouldn't demand it.. uh.. No.. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2020

Chuck Schumer complains about the schedule, which may go into "the dark of night." REMEMBER, Adam Schiff conducted 18 depositions from a bunker in the basement of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/z7gKCX3spw — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 21, 2020

The Democrats are terrified right now. Cipollone just REKT their bogus case while Adam Schiff helplessly flailed around, spewing nonsensical conspiracy theories. Make no mistake, the Democrats absolutely know this thing is a total disaster. https://t.co/gPIgOzZ3yO — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 21, 2020

Prosecutor Adam Schiff says @realDonaldTrump is not innocent! Way to go Democrats. No presumption of innocence, no constitutional guarantees. Welcome to America under Democrat rule. #outrage #prejudice #unfair #unjust #unconstitutional — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) January 21, 2020

"Oh, and by the way. Will Mr. Schiff give documents? We asked him for documents when, contrary to his prior statements, it turned out that his staff was working with the 'whistleblower.' We said, 'Let us see the documents. Release them to the public.' We're still waiting" pic.twitter.com/8ki3YO4m0K — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 21, 2020

Cipollone: Schiff “manufactured a fraudulent version” of the Ukraine call after making false allegationshttps://t.co/i9HBAtlAKE pic.twitter.com/UOUlA6dDZZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 21, 2020

@JaySekulow "Mr. Schiff also talked about a trifecta. I’ll give you a trifecta…" https://t.co/yNegD08mFQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 21, 2020

We are literally watching SNL in real time. Only difference is Adam Schiff is playing himself. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 21, 2020

For good measure, here’s one of Schiff’s opponents on President Trump’s defense team, Pat Cipollone, dismantling the California Democrat.

If Adam Schiff woke up this morning with hair on fire, it still would have been a better start than he had at today’s impeachment trial. He’s acting like this is his committee over which he lords. But this is the Senate and his feeble impeachment case is already buckling.

