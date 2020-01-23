Three American firefighters have been confirmed killed when their C-130 Hercules waterbomber went down in the Snowy Monaro of New South Wales. They were assisting in stopping the massive bushfires that have consumed large parts of the nation.

Three US firefighters killed in air tanker crash fighting bushfires in Australia RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons later confirmed that all three were Americans embedded along with firefighters from other countries in the RFS teams. The plane was a C-130 Hercules, owned and operated by Coulson Aviation, a Canadian company that the RFS contracts to conduct waterbombing in Australia. “Tragically this afternoon, shortly before 1.30pm, we lost contact with one of our large air tankers – a C-130 water bombing aeroplane that we’ve been using here in New South Wales for some years now, under contract,” Fitzsimmons said.

The fires have been raging all summer. Whatever is causing the massive bushfires, the mission remains the same: Stop them. The Americans who died were part of a crew that is volunteering to assist overburdened Australians who have been fighting the fires for weeks.

There is always risk involved with fighting dangerous fires. These are true heroes whose sacrifice will not be forgotten here or in Australia.

