Fact: There is zero chance the President will be removed from office by the Senate. Even if a handful of RINOs vote with the Democrats, it won’t be anywhere near the 2/3rd threshold for removal. Democrats know this. Mainstream media knows this. Most Americans know this. The only people who don’t know this are the same semi-political citizens who rant on Twitter after failing civics class.

If this trial has a foregone conclusion, why is so much emphasis being put into it by Democrats? This is where the dishonesty of the left comes into play. The impeachment trial and the House impeachment hearings that preceded it aren’t a demonstration of the party’s unwillingness to face the facts. It’s a way to “do” something “productive” without having to do their actual job, and in “doing” something they’re being granted a large platform by the media to deliver their campaign pitch.

That’s all this is. The impeachment trial is a campaign pitch against all Republicans in DC. They will paint the President as someone who believes he’s above the law and if he can’t be removed by impeachment, he must be removed by voters. They will paint Republicans in Congress as complicit in the latest impeachment buzzword: “Coverup.” And they will paint anyone who supports President Trump, the GOP, or both as misguided and unworthy of their voter registration.

If you were mad that they’re trying to remove the President with falsely conceived Articles of Impeachment, you should be absolutely furious that they’re actually using this whole debacle as a campaign too. They are manipulating a willing mainstream media establishment and an unwilling electorate into pretending like impeachment is more than a Democratic sales pitch ahead of the general election. Their endgame isn’t an impossible Senate removal of the President. Their endgame is to indoctrinate enough voters into believing their impeachment narrative.

As devious and immoral as their actions are, do we really blame them? Their candidates are terrible. All of them. The economy is soaring. Foreign affairs victories are coming in rapidly and in some cases inexplicably. One of President Trump’s favorite phrases on the 2016 campaign trail was that we’d be so successful with him in the Oval Office that “you may even get tired of winning.”

Sadly, the Democrats are definitely tired of America winning so much in the last three years. It’s telling that they actually have to hope America is less successful so they have something other than bombastic Tweets and harmless calls with world leaders to complain about regarding the President.

Impeachment is their only viable play. They have a tough road ahead if they hope to take control of the Senate as the map is not favorable. There are as many blue seats that could flip to red as there are red seats that could flip to blue. This is why it’s so important for them to play the “coverup” card. It’s also why vulnerable Republicans like Susan Collins and Cory Gardner need to disregard calls for them to oppose Senate leadership during the impeachment trial. If they lose Republican support, it will be much worse for them than having to contend with backlash over supporting the President during impeachment.

Mainstream media has presupposed the outcome of this trial. They aren’t covering for the sake of anything newsworthy. They’re doing everything they can to spin this into a pro-Democrat campaign event. They will highlight everything negative they can find about the President. This is standard operating procedure for them whether there’s an impeachment trial or not. But they will also use their reach to ingrain the “coverup” narrative into as many people as possible so they can help Democrats win in Congress as well. This is why we’re dedicating all donations during the impeachment trial to pushing truthful stories forward to the masses. The American people need to know exactly what’s happening, here.

This impeachment trial is a made-for-television drama with Senators as the live studio audience. It’s an extended anti-Trump and anti-GOP infomercial for Democrats to make their case for November’s election. The media is pretending it’s real for dramatic effect.

