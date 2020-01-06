183 arsonists arrested: Are climate change alarmists to blame for Australia’s massive fires?

The prevailing narrative surrounding Australia’s fires that have caused unprecedented damage as well as at least 18 deaths is that they’re the result of climate change. “Of course it’s climate change,” an Australian politician told NOQ Report before learning the focus of our story and asking for anonymity. “Anyone with a brain and a science book knows this isn’t just bad luck or random weather. Be sure to include that in your story, will ya?”

We will. We’ll also point to the uncanny lack of coverage of new revelations that reveal 85% of the fires raging across Australia right now were started by humans and up to 37% of them were intentional arsons. Even a search on Google News showed only one Australian (hidden behind a paywall) and zero American mainstream media outlets reporting the truth of the matter.

Nearly 200 People Arrested Across Australia For Deliberately Starting Bushfires A total of 183 people have been arrested by police in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania for lighting bushfires over the last few months, figures obtained by news agency AAP show. In New South Wales, 24 people were arrested for arson, risking prison sentences of up to 25 years. In Queensland, police concluded that 103 of the fires had been deliberately lit, with 98 people, 67 of them juveniles, having been identified as the culprits. Around 85 per cent of bushfires are caused by humans either deliberately or accidentally starting them, according to Dr Paul Read, co-director of the National Centre for Research in Bushfire and Arson.

Ah, but this year’s round of fires is much bigger because of climate change, some will say. They’ll point to record high temperatures as the reason they’re spreading so quickly. This may be partially true as the current weather cycle has Australia seeing record heat. But there’s another viable theory. With the rise of organizations like Extinction Rebellion and other radical climate change alarmist groups going to extreme measures to prove their point, could they be behind the dramatic increase in the number of arsons being committed? It seems plausible. In fact, considering “juveniles” make up a majority of arsons, it would seem likely many of them are out to prove a point rather than just having fun burning people to death.

In response to Paul Joseph Watson’s article, conservative activist Mindy Robinson tossed out the theory.

I don’t get it, even with the fires here it’s always just some crazy person. How the flying hell does Australia have 200 psychopaths willing to burn all that land and those animals to death? Were they climate activists doing it to try to push their narrative, or something? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 6, 2020

I asked the aforementioned Australian politician about it, which is what prompted her to ask what my story was about. When she learned it was a conspiracy theory about climate change radicals, she said kids always start fires in the summer. When I noted the sharp rise this year, she said the heat caused by climate change is making people crazier. You can’t make this up, but therein lies the root of the problem. So much intellectual skin has been put into the climate change game, especially by leftist politicians, that their theories about man-made climate change are beyond reproach in their minds. Settled science. Only fools think otherwise.

It’s clear the climate is changing. Whether that’s part of the cycle, documented changes in our Sun, or random highs and lows that seem to disappear in what scientists call “pauses” in the climate’s path towards apocalypse is unknown. But any of those theories holds more true scientific weight than man-made climate change. This is why the climate change alarmists are so determined to make their point. They believe it, therefore they need it to be true. Is Australia burning as a result of people needing it to be true so badly that they’re willing to plant the evidence, so to speak, by starting bushfires?

Progressive politicians, mainstream media, and climate change activists are certain Australia is burning because of man-made climate change. But evidence points to man-made bushfires being the culprit. Is it activism gone rogue?

