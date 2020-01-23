When I posted an article following Michael Bloomberg’s announcement that he was running for president, a lot of people objected to my claim that his chances were as good as Joe Biden’s or Bernie Sanders’. Some even laughed. One of my writers posted an article demonstrating how wrong I was. But it seems at least one person is starting to agree that Bloomberg is a real threat. The last two week or so, President Trump has turned his Twitter angst towards the other billionaire from New York.

….and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Represenatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far. I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong – A vanity project for him to get into the game. Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Mini Mike Bloomberg doesn’t get on the Democrat Debate Stage because he doesn’t want to – he is a terrible debater and speaker. If he did, he would go down in the polls even more (if that is possible!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Now Mini Mike Bloomberg is critical of Jack Wilson, who saved perhaps hundreds of people in a Church because he was carrying a gun, and knew how to use it. Jack quickly killed the shooter, who was beginning a rampage. Mini is against the 2nd A. His ads are Fake, just like him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

….during his hopeless “presidential” campaign. They will remain silent! The fact is, when Mini losses, he will be spending very little of his money on these “clowns” because he will consider himself to be the biggest clown of them all – and he will be right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

One might note that the last Tweet makes it seem like President Trump isn’t concerned about Bloomberg winning the nomination at all. If you believe that, you probably also believe he thought Ted Cruz’s father killed JFK. The President is masterful at weaving the narrative he wants even if it’s not necessarily the narrative he believes. If he wasn’t concerned about Bloomberg, he wouldn’t be talking about him nearly as much as he is.

Perhaps he or his team realize the potential that I noted earlier this month that with the massive ad buys Bloomberg is making, he’s setting himself up to earn delegates in a contested convention. Or, maybe he’s just seeing that Bloomberg is moving up in the polls and wants to stop his momentum by downplaying his potential as a nominee. Either way, Bloomberg is on his radar, and for good reason.

Of all the candidates, Bloomberg has the perfect mix to attract the widest range of supporters. On guns and the environment, he’s a populist radical. On healthcare and the economy, he’s a staunch moderate. That means two things: He won’t be able to get the rabid base one usually needs in order to win, but he’ll also be more acceptable by checking off both left-wing and moderate boxes.

Assuming the President is concerned, it isn’t because of Bloomberg’s popularity or policies. It’s all about the money. Bloomberg is already making a mess out of primary state advertising, driving up prices for other candidates who can’t afford to keep up with his spending. Against any other opponent, President Trump will have the money lead going into the general election as the Democrats spend most of their cash trying to beat each other. But with Bloomberg, the Republican money lead evaporates. He’s worth over $50 billion. He’ll be 78-years-old next month. What else is he going to spend his money on if not an all-in election bid?

He could spend 10% of his networth and still more than double what President Trump and the GOP will likely be able to muster for the general election. That’s the only reason the President (and the rest of the GOP) would want him to not be the nominee. If it’s policy versus policy, President Trump would annihilate him. In debates, he’ll make Bloomberg look like a fool. But money goes a long way in politics, unfortunately, and Bloomberg has the potential to outspend every Democratic candidate plus the President combined.

Lest we forget, Democrats have mainstream media firmly in their pocket. The President will not be able to rely solely on a thriving economy and a multitude of wins for America over the past three years. He’ll need patriots to get aggressive with our support and he’ll need to be able to match or exceed the reach of the Democrats during the general election. This is why Bloomberg is a threat. He may or may not be the biggest threat, but he’s the wildcard who would take the general election into places unknown. If he’s the nominee, we can expect him to spend a ton.

The Trump campaign is right to try to stop Mike Bloomberg now instead of waiting to potentially face him in the general election. His policies are awful, but he could outspend the GOP 5-to-1 if he chooses to. That alone makes him a troubling foe.

Image source: Fox Business

