Vigilance: Hezbollah sleeper cells in America may wake up to do Iran’s bidding

In the wake of the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Major General Qasem Soleimani, eyes now turn to Tehran to see what their response will be. Americans need to be looking closer to home as the Iran’s Hezbollah proxies in the United States who have been quiet thus far may be used to enact revenge for Soleimani’s death. These operatives, who were allowed to set up shop during the Obama administration, were once being watched. Hopefully, the FBI quietly disregarded the order by President Obama to cease and desist their operation against Hezbollah.

There are numerous Iranian terror cells in the U.S. that could be plotting out attacks in response to the U.S. killing Soleimani which wouldn't be a problem because we were mapping out their entire global networ … …until Obama killed the investigationhttps://t.co/i89NxPx3Gm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2020

As noted by our friends in counterintelligence, we should expect blowback. A similar point was made by Paul Joseph Watson as he examined the likelihood that these Hezbollah sleeper cells may become operational in order to strike a blow to the United States in our homeland.

Iran Has Hezbollah Sleeper Cells in the U.S. Ready to Strike – Summit News Last year, the the criminal prosecution and conviction in New York of the Hezbollah operative Ali Kourani revealed that the terror outfit has already plotted to attack U.S. interests inside the country and is ready to activate if it considers the existence of either Hezbollah or Iran to be at stake. Following the arrest of Kourani and another Hezbollah operative named Samer el-Debek, the U.S. intelligence community reversed its belief that Hezbollah was unlikely to attempt attacks within the U.S. “It’s our assessment that Hezbollah is determined to give itself a potential homeland option as a critical component of its terrorism playbook,” said National Counterterrorism Center Director Nicholas Rasmussen. “We in the intelligence community do in fact see continued activity on behalf of Hezbollah here inside the homeland,” he added.

It’s necessary for every American to be cognizant of these threats that appear to have been among us for a while. We must remain diligent, whether we’re part of law enforcement, workers in sensitive areas, or just average Americans going about our daily business who overhear a suspicious conversation at a coffee shop. Now is not the time for paranoia, but discerning caution is clearly needed while the government attempts to deescalate the situation.

Iran is in a precarious situation. More importantly, their leaders have put themselves into a position where they have to make important choices. The right choice, of course, is to accept that the nation needs help from the international community and the only way to do that is to go to the negotiating table with every intention of completely dropping their nuclear weapon ambitions and ending their ties to terrorists. They’ve tried scaring up oil prices and causing shortages that could compel the world to demand Iranian oil. They’ve tried to play the victim card. With their proxies through Soleimani, they tried to intimidate regional powers into accepting Iran’s primacy. None of it has worked.

Unfortunately, this is a regime that seems willing to do nearly anything. The one constraint they’ve had the last four decades is going directly head-to-head against the United States or European Union powers. They like being in the shadows and pretending to be the most innocent nation in the world even as they press rogue militias and are the largest state sponsors of terrorism worldwide.

All of this translates to a likelihood that they will strike us soon. Will that come in the form of more proxies lobbing rockets at our military bases in the Middle East? Will they attempt to kidnap Americans and leverage them? Are they going to attack us here at home, bringing a new level of terrorism not seen in America since 2001? Is all of the above on the table?

Iran has paid Hezbollah between $200-$800 million to get themselves situated in foreign lands, including the United States. They are not a ragtag bunch of jihadists strapping on suicide vests in the Middle East. This is a well-funded, methodical, and patient group that has been working on generational infiltration. But with Soleimani’s death, their patience may be forcefully abandoned.

If Hezbollah’s agents in America are preparing to engage in terrorism here, it will likely happen in the next few weeks. Revenge might be best served cold, but Iran’s on the clock. Inaction will show weakness. Moreover, anything they do will need to be done before the presidential election. The last thing Iran wants is for President Trump to get four more years. They miss President Obama.

We will not live in fear, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be vigilant. Eyes open, folks. If you see something, say something. Iran is desperate and wants to promote an image that they’re not impotent against us. Let’s make sure that never happens.

