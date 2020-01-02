Message delivered: Iranian leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in Baghdad

Update: Department of Defense confirms it was a U.S. strike:

DoD statement on air strike killing Iran’s Soleimani: pic.twitter.com/8abGBHKVHQ — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) January 3, 2020

Original Story:

Two of Iran’s most powerful leaders were killed in a strike at Baghdad’s airport, Iranian state TV has confirmed. While nobody has officially claimed responsibility, some are speculating that it was either the United States or Israel who launched the precision attack in response to Iran-backed militia initiating a violent protest at the U.S. Embassy this weekend.

IRGC Quds Force commander Major General, Qasem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in the attack along with two “important guests” who were meeting the leaders at the airport.

Qasem Soleimani among those killed in Baghdad Airport attack Iraqi PMF spokesman Ahmed al-Assadi blamed “Americans and Israelis” for being behind the attack. “The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Assadi. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week.

There is currently radio silence from the Pentagon. This reinforces speculation that this was a planned attack intended to send a message to Iran that we can hit their leaders and will do so if they continue their aggressive actions against the United States in the region.

Early reactions on Twitter have shown the move seen in a positive light from patriots while mainstream media busies itself trying to paint this as a negative:

#Iraqi TV confirmed the assassination of the head of #Iran’s International Terrorists Units, aka the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani. Also liquidated was the head of the Iraqi Hezbollah – Abu Mahdi Muhandis responsible for the riot near the US Embassy https://t.co/3cp2Ny66d0 pic.twitter.com/NDF4HEqjX7 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 3, 2020

Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq.

He's not "revered" by anyone.https://t.co/ojLRth0XOW — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 3, 2020

Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize for this. I'm not kidding. Soleimani has spent the past decade spreading war and death throughout the region. Killing him is a huge blow for peace. https://t.co/Fah29AtqxC — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 3, 2020

Trump has now killed Al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani Another promise kept to dismantle terror networks and take out their leadership — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 3, 2020

BREAKING: Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most revered military figure has been killed in an air strike in Baghdad Don’t mess with America under @realDonaldTrump Obama & Hillary are gone We fight back now. America is back RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 3, 2020

Before this gets written off as a Trumpian impulse, consider: -Plenty of of folks inside the US security establishment who thought we should've killed Soleimani in like, 2007

-A state-backed attack on an embassy was once considered a pretty severe breach of international order — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) January 3, 2020

Live shot of Ben Rhodes learning Qassem Soleimani is dead pic.twitter.com/XdAQlpMY7E — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2020

Holy cow. (Probably) U.S. airstrikes on Baghdad airport kills Iran Gen. Qassim Soleimani, head of Quds Force of the IGRC. Man, you gotta love when @realDonaldTrump tweets “this is not a warning, it’s a threat” to Iran & two days later… Soleimani is dead. Don’t. Mess. With. 🇺🇸 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 3, 2020

If reports of Soleimani's death are true, my thoughts are with @brhodes on the loss of one of his dear friends https://t.co/GS8QEQTSjw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2020

I’m staunchly anti-war and am opposed to the U.S. bending the 2001 AUMF every which way. But taking out Soleimani is objectively a good thing for the United States and those who oppose the Iranian regime’s unchecked and rampant aggression. https://t.co/eSiqGDtoHC — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 3, 2020

They’re actually doing this again. Calling Soleimani “revered.” WTF. https://t.co/nCl1M1FLCh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 3, 2020

Footage of one of the vehicles struck by strike killing Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani tonight in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/jkwydjH2pq — Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) January 3, 2020

I didn’t expect the “actually, killing Soleimani is bad” tweets to come so quickly. https://t.co/dUerCpbX9f — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 3, 2020

Really Washington Post? "Most revered" WaPo headline: "Airstrike at Baghdad airport kills Iran’s most revered military leader, Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi state television reports" Soleimani was responsible for many of the bombs that killed US soldiers. pic.twitter.com/i5sbkdbtge — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 3, 2020

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy started the Democrats’ rhetorical challenges to the move, assuming it was ordered from Washington DC, by questioning why Congress was not informed ahead of time. The answer to that is obvious: The White House doesn’t trust Congress.

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

As noted in an article here last night, David Ware suggested Soleimani should consider himself a target.

Peace through strength So, the United States needs to start evaluating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force as potential military targets. Let General Soleimani hunker down in his bunker instead of him paying Hamas or PIJ in Gaza to lob rockets at Israeli PM Netanyahu. The Israeli Defense Force stands ready to take whatever action is necessary and will definitely be in solidarity with America against Iran, whether overtly or covertly.

As mainstream media and Democrats attempt to spin this, do not believe them. The death of Qasem Soleimani is unambiguously good news. The man was a butcher who participated in the killings of Americans. This is justice served.

