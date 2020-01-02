Connect with us

Foreign Affairs

Message delivered: Iranian leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in Baghdad

Published

51 mins ago

on

Message delivered Iranian leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in Baghdad

Update: Department of Defense confirms it was a U.S. strike:

Original Story:

Two of Iran’s most powerful leaders were killed in a strike at Baghdad’s airport, Iranian state TV has confirmed. While nobody has officially claimed responsibility, some are speculating that it was either the United States or Israel who launched the precision attack in response to Iran-backed militia initiating a violent protest at the U.S. Embassy this weekend.

IRGC Quds Force commander Major General, Qasem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in the attack along with two “important guests” who were meeting the leaders at the airport.

Qasem Soleimani among those killed in Baghdad Airport attack

https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Four-rockets-land-on-Baghdad-airport-report-612947Iraqi PMF spokesman Ahmed al-Assadi blamed “Americans and Israelis” for being behind the attack.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Assadi.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday following U.S. air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week.

There is currently radio silence from the Pentagon. This reinforces speculation that this was a planned attack intended to send a message to Iran that we can hit their leaders and will do so if they continue their aggressive actions against the United States in the region.

Early reactions on Twitter have shown the move seen in a positive light from patriots while mainstream media busies itself trying to paint this as a negative:

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy started the Democrats’ rhetorical challenges to the move, assuming it was ordered from Washington DC, by questioning why Congress was not informed ahead of time. The answer to that is obvious: The White House doesn’t trust Congress.

As noted in an article here last night, David Ware suggested Soleimani should consider himself a target.

Peace through strength

https://noqreport.com/2020/01/02/peace-through-strength/So, the United States needs to start evaluating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force as potential military targets. Let General Soleimani hunker down in his bunker instead of him paying Hamas or PIJ in Gaza to lob rockets at Israeli PM Netanyahu.

The Israeli Defense Force stands ready to take whatever action is necessary and will definitely be in solidarity with America against Iran, whether overtly or covertly.

As mainstream media and Democrats attempt to spin this, do not believe them. The death of Qasem Soleimani is unambiguously good news. The man was a butcher who participated in the killings of Americans. This is justice served.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Whatfinger

KAG Gift
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

MAGA Gift

Trending