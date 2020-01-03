Foreign Affairs
Expected blowback after the death of Quds leader Soleimani
The following concise analysis was received directly from a renowned national security expert who does not seek attribution:
In short, I believe that the nature of the Iranian response will be regional and that it will aim at military and government targets, not the civilian sphere.
This is contextual as the Iranian government is still trying to frame events as a just-military struggle with the United States and Israel to distract from the growing domestic troubles caused by our economic sanctions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has conducted operations in the Continental United States [CONUS], notably a 2011 assassination attempt of the Saudi ambassador, but this is regarded as something of an anomaly (and it failed).
The primary resource and most significant threat within CONUS would be the extensive network of Hezbollah contacts within our nation’s airports. This is controlled by Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader who is extremely hesitant to jeopardize the lucrative smuggling revenue this network generates.
The recent trial of Ali Kourani for casing JFK airport brought this network to light but it has existed for decades, primarily moving drugs and untaxed cigarettes.
After losing some 5,000 soldiers in Syria, Nasrallah is not eager to venture further away from the Israeli battlefront Hezbollah focuses on.
Now, this does not rule out the unaffiliated lone actor who acts out on the template of Iranian support.
In summary, I would keep an eye on our American airports especially in the New York City area, but I expect the Iranian retaliation to be aimed at our military and diplomatic envoys in the Middle East (and most likely, the Israelis).
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Six Iran-backed militia-members reportedly killed in Iraq during new U.S. airstrike
Expected blowback after the death of Quds leader Soleimani
President Trump: No war, no regime change, but ‘world is a safer place without these monsters”
Chill out, Democrats. There will be no war with Iran.
The world’s foremost terrorist is dead. Thank President Trump… and fracking.
President Trump: No war, no regime change, but ‘world is a safer place without these monsters”
Allen West: Four quotes to remember for 2020
Pope Francis slaps woman’s hand
Yes, Anderson Cooper’s ‘cock’ story about his mother on live television is an issue
Rudy Giuliani offers to try the impeachment case… and turn the tables on Democrats
Chuck Woolery on the real abuse of power
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Trending
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Yes, Anderson Cooper’s ‘cock’ story about his mother on live television is an issue
-
Conservatism2 days ago
10 Most Important Conservatives of 2019
-
Democrats10 hours ago
Adam Schiff forgot Obama’s war on Libya had no Congressional approval
-
Foreign Affairs19 hours ago
While American leftists mourn Soleimani’s death, Iraqis are dancing in the streets
-
Democrats3 days ago
Rudy Giuliani offers to try the impeachment case… and turn the tables on Democrats
-
Entertainment and Sports12 hours ago
Dear Iran: Rose McGowan tries to be today’s Hanoi Jane, gets obliterated on Twitter
-
Entertainment and Sports2 days ago
Ron Howard describes Hollywood’s flaws while describing President Trump. Twitter reacts appropriately.
-
Foreign Affairs23 hours ago
Message delivered: Iranian leaders Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis killed in Baghdad