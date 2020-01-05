Progressives supporting anti-gay, anti-women, anti-freedom Iran are pure trash

It isn’t often that I get worked up enough to lob insults at people. Even Democrats. Even leftists. That’s why it’s hard for me to bluntly say the radical progressive responses to Iran have been nothing short of garbage. It angers me, and very few things can anger me. But when the majority of those in the mainstream media industrial complex, Democratic lawmakers, and unhinged progressive Americans collectively embrace Iran as some form of persecuted victim for the sake of appeasing their Trump Derangement Syndrome, I get outright pissed off.

Shocked elected officials defend a terrorist who killed our American Servicemen/women & even his own people! Do they really care about the American people OR do they hate @realDonaldTrump that much? I want to help keep America great..do you? @FoxNews @CNN @MSNBC @DonaldJTrumpJr — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 4, 2020

It’s one thing to echo caution about antagonizing a regime that is desperate. I can accept that there are those who would rather we didn’t respond to Iranian militia murdering an American contractor working to rebuild Iraq. I disagree wholeheartedly, but at least I can appreciate that they’re concern is over perpetuating bloodshed. Any ongoing conflict can only end when one side puts their weapons down and starts talking, at which point the other side needs to do the same. It wouldn’t have happened with Iran as we’ve learned time and again for a decade, but at least Americans who have that perspective aren’t holding up signs saying, “I Stand with Iran.”

Democrats love Iran – our sworn enemy. How they get one vote is beyond me. — Catturd (@catturd2) January 5, 2020

Those who are encouraging Iran with their support are the pieces of garbage who make me sick. To quote Greta Thunberg in a much more appropriate situation, how day you. Those who have allowed their hatred for President Trump to so unambiguously cloud their judgment in this manner are practically unforgivable. Let’s look at the nation these pieces of garbage are supporting. Iran oppresses women, jailing, torturing, and raping any of them who dare to go out without their heads covered. They kill the persecuted members of the dwindling LGBTQ community in Iran. They kidnap and ransom off people around the world like common criminals trying to score a payday.

Iran oppresses women, persecutes homosexuals, supports terrorism, and wants to wipe America off the face of the earth. Democrats and mainstream media have painted the regime in Tehran as hapless, misunderstood victims wanting peace. And "progressives" are eating it up. Wake up. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 5, 2020

As for their idea of foreign relations, it’s all about domination and destruction. They threaten the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia with various degrees of wanting to “wipe us off the map,” depending on who they hate the most at any given moment. As the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide, they are so concerned with seeding hatred abroad that their people are protesting because so many are starving in the street. They were allowed by the Obama administration to essentially take over Iraq, which is why Qasem Soleimani was there in the first place. They not only assisted in but pushed for the violent suppression of Syrian people at the hands of the Syrian government. And lest we forget, their proxies started this current conflict on December 27 when they killed an American citizen working to rebuild Iraq.

I don’t view the Democrat media eulogizing one of the worst people on planet earth as bias or unprofessional. They’re an entity every bit as hostile to American Exceptionalism as Iran, albeit from a different point of view. And game recognize game. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 5, 2020

Democrats are trying to paint the most prolific murderer in recent years, Major General Soleimani, as some kind of hero to his people. He was not. He was a hero to the regime in Tehran and Iran’s proxies in Iraq. But the people of both Iran and Iraq have made it clear they’re happy he’s dead. What gives American leftists and mainstream media outlets the gall to portray him as some kind of misunderstood martyr driven to mass murder because of American imperialism? Their attempts to rewrite history will be viewed as the despicable propaganda that it is. Every journalist pushing this narrative should be ashamed. Every Democratic lawmaker echoing it should be removed from office. Every American citizen believing it all is stupid.

Did you know that liberals held hundreds of "vigils" across the country for Iran this weekend? These people are diseased. https://t.co/Mxrk9XWBmc — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) January 5, 2020

Leftist hatred for President Trump has made unhinged Americans sudden supporters of oppression, persecution, and murder. Soleimani was a monster, no a martyr. Iran hates you all just the same.

