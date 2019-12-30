We need more people like Jack Wilson… everywhere

Jack Wilson is a hero. If you’re on social media and following any patriots, you’re going to see those words or something similar popping up on your screen regularly today. The 71-year-old is credited with taking down the gunman at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

His story is exceptional and it’s sad that people like him only grab the national spotlight in times of tragedy. He is a former reserve sheriff’s deputy, a certified firearms instructor, and an avid Trump supporter. He’s also running for county commissioner for Precinct 3, which is in Hood County. And yesterday, he saved lives. Unfortunately, even his 6-second response time and incredible marksmanship weren’t enough to save the two men the gunman shot.

Reactions from some on the left have been notably horrible. As Mom-at-Arms observed, gun control activist Shannon Watts was particularly hideous in demonizing the hero while claiming the law that allowed firearms into the church was to blame for the tragedy. As usual, she asserts that a law or a gun-free zone sign would have been sufficient to prevent the deranged criminal from entering with a concealed shotgun.

Shannon Watts responds to armed heroes who stopped/engaged Texas church shooter… Takeaways from Shannon’s tweets (according to her): 1. It‘s bad that people are allowed to protect themselves with firearms in places of worship 2. Allowing people to protect themselves with firearms is the work of the “gun lobby” 3. It’s all the NRA’s fault (and you’re a “ghoul“ for being glad the bad guy was stopped by a good guy with a gun)

Let’s set aside the crazy rants of crazy gun-grabbers. What are the real takeaways from this incident? First and foremost, it’s crystal clear Texas was correct to allow firearms to be brought into churches and other vulnerable locations. Those who are willing to commit crimes with firearms are highly unlikely to obey ordinances or placards saying “Guns are not allowed on these premises.” It’s ludicrous to think otherwise, and as cities like Chicago with obtuse gun laws have proven, when you disarm law abiding citizens, the criminals own the streets.

The second takeaway is less obvious. Jack Wilson isn’t an average gun owner. He’s highly trained and especially practiced, even making a living off of his skills before his gun range burnt down two years ago. Having more people carrying firearms in public isn’t all there is to the solution. We need these people to be trained. We need them to practice. We may not be able to produce very many people who can draw their firearm and hit an armed, moving head 50-feet away, but we can make people good enough at responding to such incidents that they aren’t vulnerable. If gun laws were loosened and open- or concealed-carry was encouraged, we could be safer as a people. His weapon of choice, the SIG P229-357 SIG, is ideal for such situations.

I’m not a proponent of mandatory… well, anything… so I would never support mandatory firearms training. But encouraging people to get situational training through gun purchase rebates or tax breaks may be exactly what we need. Depending on which study you read, violence is getting more or less common. In some places, it’s clearly on the rise. But every time there’s a mass shooting with double-digit fatalities, it’s because there were no “good guys with guns” ready to protect themselves, their families, and the innocent people around them. That needs to be a much less-common situation. We need more people like Jack Wilson everywhere possible.

The third and biggest takeaway regarding people like Jack Wilson can be found in his humble Facebook post following the attack.

Wilson’s faith is evident in this post. It’s evident in how he lives his life. America needs people who will stand up for their faith and defend those who cannot. It isn’t just about lifting gun laws or training people to shoot. We need a spiritual awaking in and outside of the church, one that is thankful for our Creator and gives praise to our Lord and Savior as Wilson does.

We need more gun-toting, Bible-reading heroes in this nation. Evil is all around us. They want to take our firearms, quash our religious beliefs, and inject us with a progressive mindset. May God Bless you, Jack Wilson.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.