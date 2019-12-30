Joe Biden said he would consider Republican VP. Leftists rage.

It seems that former Vice President Joe Biden may have spun into general election mode a little too early. When a nomination is locked up, candidates often turn to the opposite side to try to appeal for votes from in the middle. But he doesn’t have the Democratic nomination for president locked up, yet, making his odd (and almost certainly untrue) answer to a question today potentially dangerous.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,” a woman asked at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden replied. “Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now … they’ve got to step up.”

It seemed like a reasonable, albeit false politically correct reply. The chances of Biden selecting a Republican for his runningmate are essentially zero unless you still consider Mitt Romney or John Kasich Republicans. But even if you do, it’s a foregone conclusion that he (and any of the Democratic candidates with the possible exception of Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar) will select a female Vice President. That’s just how things are in the Democratic Party today. The selection has nothing to do with qualifications and everything to do with checking off the right social justice warrior boxes.

Despite the lack of meaning in his response, leftists on Twitter were absolutely outraged.

Biden just said he’d consider having a Republican VP. So if heaven forbid something happened to him we’d be stuck with another Republican president. Progressives are not the problem. It’s these moderates who think we have to pander to Republicans to win when WE ARE THE MAJORITY. — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 30, 2019

The oldest person ever elected president with a Republican VP. What could go wrong? — By Hooker Crook (@cd_xoi) December 30, 2019

If u still support Biden after he said he would consider a Republican VP, I have no words…this is insanity. It is based on ignorance about what motivates voters and why they voted for Trump. It was NOT for bipartisanship. They will not reward you for this Joe…retire now — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) December 30, 2019

Hey Joe Biden supporters, now what?

Stop being silly & get behind Bernie who won't pick a damn Republican VP! 🔴Joe Biden says he would consider a Republican for his running mate.https://t.co/5fSnzgCLu6 #PresidentSanders #Bernie2020 — Leftward Swing 🌹🌻 (@LeftwardSwing) December 30, 2019

If you are still considering Biden after his Republican VP talk then you just need to admit your primary goal this election is to stop the largest working class movement in American history#PresidentSanders said a long time ago he would choose a young woman of color as his VP — Barack Obama is a Joe Manchin Democrat (@FlyThaiMMA) December 30, 2019

Wouldn't a Republican VP be the exact opposite of "resistance" and "vote blue no matter who"?#DropOut #JoeByeDone — Jon Stall #MedicareForAll (@JonStall2009) December 30, 2019

In order to court a few Republican voters who may or may not abandon Trump, some Democrats will bend over backwards, maybe even entertain a Republican VP. I understand the strategy but do they ever stop and think about their actual base and the majority? — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 30, 2019

News reports: Joe Biden would consider a Republican VP Me: *Face palm* How tf can he get away with saying such stupid shit. all. the. time.? * hears voices say "BeRnIe Is NoT a DeMoCrAt"* pic.twitter.com/BzBJYkrYr4 — 🌹Becca 🐾🌲👣🌎 (@Becca4Bernie) December 30, 2019

Joe Biden is only committed to serving a single term and says he would consider a Republican VP… What exactly is the goal here? — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) December 30, 2019

Instant disqualification: Biden would chose a Republican VP. https://t.co/2e78P96FBY — cursed-dem wine cave (@kallllisti) December 30, 2019

Why shouldn't Biden go with a Republican VP?

Obama did — Sweet-Trade Says Prosecute ICE (@Sweet_Trade_dug) December 30, 2019

oh totally, an 80-year-old president with a Republican VP sounds like a great idea, joe https://t.co/c20nzqLy4P — Noah Kim (@noahjkim) December 30, 2019

Biden said today he’d be open to a Republican VP. I’ll take him seriously and literally. But I also think this was less a prophecy and more indicative that he still lives in a world where he and Orrin Hatch work on, like, dietary supplements legislation. https://t.co/IqnRzh2EE9 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 30, 2019

Republican VP is trending nationwide not because Donald Trump said he’s picking a new one, but because @JoeBiden said he’d consider picking a Republican VP. If you’re surprised you shouldn’t be. This is the moderate way. They’d rather pander to Republicans than energize our base. — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 30, 2019

A Republican VP?

That would be a big FUCK NO, Joe. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) December 30, 2019

Most conservatives I saw on the trending term “Republican VP” were cognizant of the reality of what Biden was saying, that he would consider one if one were available who matched his goals. Which is nobody. And, at least two Democrats noticed the context properly as well:

The degree to which this web site takes everything Biden says literally, as opposed to politically, is odd. He's not going to choose a Republican VP. He thinks it's good politics to signal that he'll work with Republicans if they'll meet him halfway. He's probably right. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 30, 2019

Joe Biden said he’d consider a Republican VP if the GOP had any good candidates, but they don’t because they suck and have to step up. Then he said he’d like to choose a person of color or a woman or both. I think we should all see the full context before going into a mob frenzy. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 30, 2019

Twitter might be outraged, but most Democratic voters aren’t going to care. The outrage will be isolated because there’s no chance he’d pick a Republican VP. It’s just fodder for Twitter. And like Tweets, this will fade into the background.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.