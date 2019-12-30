Connect with us

Democrats

Joe Biden said he would consider Republican VP. Leftists rage.

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden said he would consider Republican VP Leftists rage

It seems that former Vice President Joe Biden may have spun into general election mode a little too early. When a nomination is locked up, candidates often turn to the opposite side to try to appeal for votes from in the middle. But he doesn’t have the Democratic nomination for president locked up, yet, making his odd (and almost certainly untrue) answer to a question today potentially dangerous.

“Our 21-year-old son said the other night, ‘I wonder if Joe Biden would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate,” a woman asked at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden replied. “Let me explain that. You know there’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now … they’ve got to step up.”

It seemed like a reasonable, albeit false politically correct reply. The chances of Biden selecting a Republican for his runningmate are essentially zero unless you still consider Mitt Romney or John Kasich Republicans. But even if you do, it’s a foregone conclusion that he (and any of the Democratic candidates with the possible exception of Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar) will select a female Vice President. That’s just how things are in the Democratic Party today. The selection has nothing to do with qualifications and everything to do with checking off the right social justice warrior boxes.

Despite the lack of meaning in his response, leftists on Twitter were absolutely outraged.

Most conservatives I saw on the trending term “Republican VP” were cognizant of the reality of what Biden was saying, that he would consider one if one were available who matched his goals. Which is nobody. And, at least two Democrats noticed the context properly as well:

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

Twitter might be outraged, but most Democratic voters aren’t going to care. The outrage will be isolated because there’s no chance he’d pick a Republican VP. It’s just fodder for Twitter. And like Tweets, this will fade into the background.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.

American Conservative Movement

Related Topics:
Whatfinger

KAG Gift
Subscribe by Email

Social Injustice

Facebook

NOQ Report Needs Your Help

MAGA Gift

Trending